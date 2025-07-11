ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Marlins vs Orioles: Odds, Spread, and Total

Michael Garaventa
CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 10: Eric Wagaman #33 of the Miami Marlins hits a single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 10, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

The Miami Marlins have lost two games in a row and are looking for a fresh start as they open their series against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Marlins are 42-50 and third in the NL East. They just dropped two of three on the road to the Cincinnati Reds. Miami won Game 1, 12-2, but the offense and pitching fell flat for the rest of the series, losing 7-2 and 6-0. Big innings hurt the Marlins, and the offense didn't show up until late in games.

The Orioles are also 42-50 and sit last in the AL East. Baltimore has won five of its last six games, including taking two of three at home against the New York Mets. After blowing a late lead in Game 1, the Orioles bounced back with solid wins on both sides of the ball, with contributions from both the top and bottom of the lineup.

Spread

  • Marlins +1.5 (-196)
  • Orioles -1.5 (+165)

Moneyline

  • Marlins +107
  • Orioles -122

Total

  • Over 9 (-112)
  • Under 9 (-105)

*The above data was collected on July 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Marlins vs Orioles Betting Trends

  • The total has gone under in seven of Miami's last 10 games.
  • Miami is 12-5 SU in its last 17 games.
  • Miami is 2-5 SU in its last seven games against Baltimore.
  • The total has gone under in five of Baltimore's last seven games.
  • Baltimore is 5-1 SU in its last six games.
  • The total has gone over in five of Baltimore's last five games against Miami.

Marlins vs Orioles Injury Reports

Miami Marlins

  • Rob Brantly, C — 60-day IL.
  • Matt Mervis, 1B — Day-to-day.
  • Fenwick Trimble, SS — Day-to-day.
  • Starlyn Caba, SS — Day-to-day.
  • Griffin Conine, LF — 60-day IL.

Baltimore Orioles

  • Chadwick Tromp, C — 10-day IL.
  • Maverick Handley, C — 7-day IL.
  • Adley Rutschman, C — 10-day IL.
  • Gary Sanchez, C — 10-day IL.
  • Jorge Mateo, SS — 60-day IL.
  • Ryan Mountcastle, 1B — 60-day IL.
  • Jud Fabian, CF — Day-to-day.
  • Carter Young, SS — Day-to-day.
  • Franklin Barreto, LF — Day-to-day.

Marlins vs Orioles Predictions and Picks

Miami is 22-23 on the road and 5-5 in its last 10 games. The team ranks 19th in runs scored, 9th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they have the fifth-worst ERA in the league. Kyle Stowers leads the team in home runs and RBIs; he had two hits and two RBIs in the Reds series. The Marlins will look to put together some big innings early, which could help the pitching get back on track. On the mound for Miami is Edward Cabrera, who is 3-3 with a 3.33 ERA. He has three quality starts and has pitched better as the season has progressed.

Baltimore is 21-23 at home and 7-3 in its last 10 games. The team ranks 22nd in runs scored, 22nd in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they have the fourth-worst ERA in the league. Cedric Mullins leads the team in home runs and RBIs; he had two hits and scored twice in the Mets series. The Orioles' pitching has been trending up during this hot stretch, but they still need more consistency from the offense. On the mound for Baltimore is Dean Kremer, who is 7-7 with a 4.53 ERA. He has two quality starts this season, but has mostly been inconsistent.

Best Bet: Miami Moneyline

Even though the Marlins' offense was shut down in the Reds series, they should be able to bounce back against Kremer. Cabrera has pitched well in three of his last four starts and should be able to contain the below-average Orioles' offense.

Baltimore OriolesMiami Marlins
Michael GaraventaWriter
