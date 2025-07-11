Inter Miami vs Nashville SC: Odds, Spread, and Total

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JULY 09: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF waves to the fans after the MLS match between New England Revolution and Inter Miami CF at Gillette Stadium on July 09, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Inter Miami has come roaring out of its FIFA Club World Cup appearance with two impressive league victories. Lionel Messi has sipped from the fountain of youth once again, scoring a second brace in as many matches to lead the Herons in a 2-1 road triumph over New England on Wednesday night.

Magic City will try to keep the mojo going when Nashville SC visits for this Saturday's game at 7:45 p.m. EST. Miami has rebounded to defeat Columbus, FC Porto, and nearly Palmeiras of Brazil since slumping in spring, making Nashville look vulnerable to defeat after losing to Inter Miami in the last three meetings.

It's still hard to buy Nashville's 2-to-1 underdog odds for Saturday. That is, unless you're looking to "buy" a cheap moneyline with a chance to win. Nashville's recent record on the road is nothing short of terrific.

Spread

Inter Miami -0.5 (+102)

Nashville SC +0.5 (-122)

Moneyline

Inter Miami EV

Nashville SC +220

Draw +310

Total

Over 3.25 (-122)

Under 3.25 (+102)

*The above data was collected on July 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Betting Trends

Totals have gone over in eight of Inter Miami's last 10 league matches.

Inter Miami is 5-2-1 across all competitions since May 24.

Nashville is 5-2-0 in its last seven road games across competitions.

Inter Miami has a seven-game unbeaten streak versus Nashville.

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Injury Reports

Inter Miami

Midfielder David Ruiz is out with a hamstring strain.

Goalkeeper Drake Callender is out with a sports hernia.

Midfielder Yannick Bright is out with a hamstring strain.

Defender Noah Allen is out with a hamstring strain.

Defender Ian Fray is out with an adductor injury.

Defender Gonzalo Lujan is out with a hamstring strain.

Nashville SC

Forward Maximus Ekk is out with a knee injury.

Defender Taylor Washington is questionable with a knee injury.

Forward Tyler Boyd is questionable with a knee injury.

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Predictions and Picks

This isn't a year of sterling road records in Major League Soccer. Sam Surridge and the Coyotes of Nashville SC are bucking the trend line with an outstanding display of form away from home. Nashville's all-competitions mark makes the club look even better. Nashville had to win its U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal in Orlando, beating the Lions 3-2. Nashville shut out the high-scoring Chicago Fire 2-0 at Soldier Field.

Whether the Coyotes can stop No. 10 is another issue. Throw out the FIFA Club World Cup, and Messi has scored two or more times in four straight league matches, a Major League Soccer record. The striker should have a runaway MLS Golden Boot market if he doesn't already. Messi's not only the best performer on any club in the Americas; he's still one of the best to be found anywhere. When asked for comment by ESPN, manager Javier Mascherano went further: "(Messi) is the best player that has played this sport in history."