Cousins Feels Betrayed After Vikings Exit as Falcons’ $180M Deal Goes South

After inking a deal with Atlanta for $180 million over four years in 2024, Kirk Cousins was stunned when the Falcons picked quarterback Michael Penix Jr. eighth overall.

"It felt like I had been a little bit misled...if I had had the information around free agency it would have affected my decision...I had no reason to leave Minnesota with how much we loved it there if both teams are going to be drafting a quarterback high," said Cousins to Purple PTSD.

Even with $100 million guaranteed, things quickly went downhill. In Week 10, Cousins injured his arm against New Orleans but kept playing anyway, worried the rookie would steal his job.

"The Falcons weren't candid about the QB situation when Kirk Cousins was making his decision...If I represented Cousins, I would [be] pissed about key info being withheld," said former NFL agent Joel Corry to CBS Sports.

The string of one-year deals from Minnesota pushed him to choose Atlanta. The Vikings' management wanted to get younger at quarterback for their future.

His performance tanked after the arm injury. Bad numbers eventually landed him on the sidelines, despite his huge contract.

Meanwhile in Minnesota, Sam Darnold showed promise with a solid stretch before J.J. McCarthy took over.

Many around the NFL think better communication about draft plans would have completely changed free agency decisions.

Netflix's "Quarterback" explores the tough choices veteran QBs face in their mid-30s - protect their health or risk losing their spot. The show highlights how Atlanta's draft pick put Cousins in a tough spot about his injury.