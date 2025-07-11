ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Barkley Sets Record as Biggest Underdog in American Century Championship at 7,500-1 Odds

Diana Beasley
Charles Barkley stands in the 15th tee box prior to the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

With massive 7,500-1 odds, Charles Barkley has claimed the record for the longest odds ever given by Caesars Sportsbook in the American Century Championship's history.

After competing in the tournament for 29 years, the NBA Hall of Famer finally achieved his best showing in 2023, finishing 58th in the celebrity field.

"It feels really good...I've been working hard for the last few years," said Barkley to Golf.com.

Bookmakers at Caesars placed his expected final position at 65.5 for the over/under. Speaking about these sky-high odds, head oddsmaker Anthony Salleroli joked to ESPN that betting tickets might become "on eBay soon."

NHL player Joe Pavelski leads the favorites at +220, with tennis pro Mardy Fish right behind at +240. Former NFL QB Tony Romo stands at +350 odds, while NBA star Stephen Curry follows at +425.

With a scoring system that rewards aggressive play, the basketball legend scored his first positive points in 2023. He started strong with two birdies and six pars in the early rounds.

The tournament features plenty of big names. Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers comes in at 45-1. Actor Alfonso Ribeiro stands at 175-1, while NFL star Travis Kelce sits at 275-1. His brother Jason faces longer 350-1 odds.

Funny man Larry the Cable Guy ranks near last at 2,000-1. The top four favorites have seen steady betting, following Fish's win last year when he built up a seven-point lead on Saturday.

Working with golf coach Stan Utley to fix his technique, the former Phoenix Suns star showed clear progress. His best round in 2023 was a 12-over-par 84.

