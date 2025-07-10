ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Rays vs Red Sox Odds, Spread, and Total

Laura Bernheim
New York Yankees vs Seattle Mariners: Odds, Run Line, and Total The New York Yankees' powerful bats are making up for a shaky bullpen. The Yankees have scored 19 runs in two meetings with the Seattle Mariners, led by Giancarlo Stanton's three hits and three RBIs, and Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s monster Wednesday of slugging homers. The Mariners produced rallies in each contest, but the Yanks are still on the cusp of a series sweep. That being the case, why are the Mariners favored over the Yankees for tonight's series closer, set to begin at 7:05 p.m. EST at Yankee Stadium? Seattle has only won two of its last 10 games in the Bronx, yet moneyline and run line odds at sportsbooks give the west-coast upstarts a slight nod today. The Yankees roster is getting worn down right where it hurts. Not only is the club's relief pitching an issue, but the starting rotation is becoming a mess at the halfway point of New York's homestand. Spread Yankees +1.5 (-157) Mariners -1.5 (+134) Moneyline Yankees +106 Mariners -119 Total Over 9 (-114) Under 9 (-103) *The above data was collected on July 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing. New York Yankees vs Seattle Mariners Betting Trends Totals have gone over in 10 straight New York Yankees games. The New York Yankees are 6-1 in their last seven home games. The total has gone under in five of Seattle's last seven games. New York Yankees vs Seattle Mariners Injury Reports New York Yankees Relief pitcher Luke Weaver is out with an undisclosed injury. Relief pitcher Fernando Cruz is on the 15-day IL with a shoulder injury. Relief pitcher Jake Cousins is on the 60-day IL with a forearm/pectoral injury. Third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera is on the 60-day IL with a left ankle fracture. Seattle Mariners Right fielder Victor Robles is on the 60-day IL with a dislocated left shoulder. Relief pitcher Collin Snider is on the 15-day IL with a right forearm flexor strain. Relief pitcher Gregory Santos is on the 60-day IL with a knee injury. Second baseman Ryan Bliss is on the 60-day IL with torn left biceps. New York Yankees vs Seattle Mariners Predictions and Picks New York's making changes in its batting order as well as the pitching rota. On Tuesday, Yanks manager Aaron Boone announced that Chisholm would move to second base while DJ LeMahieu goes to the bench. To say there was uproar in the Pinstripes dugout might be an understatement. "Boone said LeMahieu was not pleased about being told he's now a bench player," blogs a tactful Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. The Yanks' pitching woes are less controversial, because everyone agrees that the position needs fast improvement. This week, though, Boone has been forced deep into a depth chart of part-time contributors. Marcus Stroman takes New York's start in tonight's game despite lingering chatter about his health. The Mariners can respond with Bryan Woo, a fine hurler who's played a big role in Seattle's improvement. Yankees games have been winning for over-total-runs bets like clockwork. However, it's also a good idea to take advantage of Seattle's moneyline odds, cheaply priced for a favorable matchup on the mound.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 09: Jake Mangum #28 of the Tampa Bay Rays high fives teammates after scoring a run against the Detroit Tigers during the top of the sixth inning at Comerica Park on July 09, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Rays arrive at Fenway Park looking to cool off one of baseball's hottest teams tonight as they open a four-game series with the Red Sox at 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay got the 7-3 win in Detroit yesterday, but Boston presents a much steeper challenge. The Red Sox have outscored opponents 56-16 during their six-game win streak, including back-to-back 10-2 routs of Colorado.

Taj Bradley (5-6, 4.79 ERA) starts for the Rays, who sit third in the AL East and are 1.5 games ahead of Boston. He'll face Walker Buehler (6-6, 6.25 ERA), who gave up eight hits and three runs in a five-inning start his last time out.

For the Red Sox offense, Wilyer Abreu leads the club with 18 homers, while Trevor Story has driven in 57. The Rays counter with Junior Caminero (22 HR) and the steady bat of Jonathan Aranda, who enters hitting .327.

Spread

  • Rays -1.5 (+132)
  • Red Sox +1.5 (-161)

Moneyline

  • Rays -114
  • Red Sox +103

Total

  • OVER 9 (-108)
  • UNDER 9 (+101)

*The above data was collected on July 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Rays are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games and 1-4 in their last five against the Red Sox.
  • The Red Sox are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games, 5-2 at home.
  • The Rays are 4-6 against the spread during the past 10 games, but all four wins came on the road.
  • The Red Sox are 8-2 against the spread in their past 10 games, 5-2 at home.
  • The total has gone UNDER in 11 of the Rays' last 15 games when playing on the road against the Red Sox.
  • The total has gone UNDER in 13 of the Red Sox's last 20 games against the Rays.

Rays vs Red Sox Injury Reports

Rays

  • Brandon Lowe, 2B — Day-to-day (side).
  • Manuel Rodriguez, RP — 15-day IL (forearm).
  • Shane McClanahan, SP — 60-day IL (triceps).
  • Alex Faedo, RP — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Red Sox

  • Alex Bregman, 3B — 10-day IL (quad).
  • Nick Burdi, RP — 60-day IL (hip).
  • Liam Hendriks, RP — 60-day IL (hip).
  • Hunter Dobbins, SP — 15-day IL (elbow).
  • Tanner Houck. SP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Rays vs Red Sox Predictions and Picks

"I'm going to back Tampa Bay here. I know it's hard to go against the Red Sox in their current form, but I still think the results have to be taken with a grain of salt with Colorado and Washington on the other side. The Rays are still a really quality lineup against right-handed pitching, and Walker Buehler's been hit hard far more often than not this season, and I think Tampa Bay can get the job done in the opener. Give me Tampa Bay here." — Chris Ruffolo, Sports Chat Place

"Tampa Bay is trending in the wrong direction as we head toward the All-Star break, while Boston has pushed back over the .500 mark with their recent surge. The Red Sox have been inconsistent this year as they string together runs of success with some real stinkers .... Bradley has been banged around over the last month, and while he has had success against Boston in his career, it's tough to like him here with the way he's pitched lately. Take Boston at home as they win a slugfest." — Chris King, Winners and Whiners

Boston Red SoxTampa Bay Rays
Laura BernheimWriter
