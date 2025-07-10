Rays vs Red Sox Odds, Spread, and Total

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 09: Jake Mangum #28 of the Tampa Bay Rays high fives teammates after scoring a run against the Detroit Tigers during the top of the sixth inning at Comerica Park on July 09, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Rays arrive at Fenway Park looking to cool off one of baseball's hottest teams tonight as they open a four-game series with the Red Sox at 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay got the 7-3 win in Detroit yesterday, but Boston presents a much steeper challenge. The Red Sox have outscored opponents 56-16 during their six-game win streak, including back-to-back 10-2 routs of Colorado.

Taj Bradley (5-6, 4.79 ERA) starts for the Rays, who sit third in the AL East and are 1.5 games ahead of Boston. He'll face Walker Buehler (6-6, 6.25 ERA), who gave up eight hits and three runs in a five-inning start his last time out.

For the Red Sox offense, Wilyer Abreu leads the club with 18 homers, while Trevor Story has driven in 57. The Rays counter with Junior Caminero (22 HR) and the steady bat of Jonathan Aranda, who enters hitting .327.

Spread

Rays -1.5 (+132)

Red Sox +1.5 (-161)

Moneyline

Rays -114

Red Sox +103

Total

OVER 9 (-108)

UNDER 9 (+101)

*The above data was collected on July 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rays vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Rays are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games and 1-4 in their last five against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games, 5-2 at home.

The Rays are 4-6 against the spread during the past 10 games, but all four wins came on the road.

The Red Sox are 8-2 against the spread in their past 10 games, 5-2 at home.

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of the Rays' last 15 games when playing on the road against the Red Sox.

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of the Red Sox's last 20 games against the Rays.

Rays vs Red Sox Injury Reports

Rays

Brandon Lowe, 2B — Day-to-day (side).

Manuel Rodriguez, RP — 15-day IL (forearm).

Shane McClanahan, SP — 60-day IL (triceps).

Alex Faedo, RP — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Red Sox

Alex Bregman, 3B — 10-day IL (quad).

Nick Burdi, RP — 60-day IL (hip).

Liam Hendriks, RP — 60-day IL (hip).

Hunter Dobbins, SP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Tanner Houck. SP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Rays vs Red Sox Predictions and Picks

"I'm going to back Tampa Bay here. I know it's hard to go against the Red Sox in their current form, but I still think the results have to be taken with a grain of salt with Colorado and Washington on the other side. The Rays are still a really quality lineup against right-handed pitching, and Walker Buehler's been hit hard far more often than not this season, and I think Tampa Bay can get the job done in the opener. Give me Tampa Bay here." — Chris Ruffolo, Sports Chat Place