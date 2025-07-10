ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Miami Marlins vs Cincinnati Reds Odds, Spread, and Totals

Ezra Bernstein
CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 09: Nick Fortes #4 of the Miami Marlins hits a single in the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 09, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

The Miami Marlins will look to seal a series victory against the Cincinnati Reds tonight. The Marlins had some early success, scoring two straight wins against the Reds, before Cincinnati answered back in game three behind the strength of its bats. Whoever steals the series finale will maintain some solid momentum before the All-Star Break.

Starting pitching has been a consistent issue for the Marlins, and tonight's starter is one of the reasons why. Cal Quantrill is in the midst of a nightmarish season, posting a 5.40 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP over his 17 2025 appearances. His apparent inability to work deep into games means that the suspect Miami bullpen is often on the hook for a lot of work, which has rarely led to success, even in recent games. Quantrill will have to turn in one of his better outings of the year if the Marlins are to remain competitive in this contest.

The Reds have had their own set of issues with starting pitching, but Nick Lodolo has been one of the brightest spots that Cincinnati has in that department. The lefty has excelled at keeping runners off the base paths through material that has proven to be incredibly difficult to make contact with. His downfall has been opposing power hitters, but the Marlins have been one of the worst teams in the MLB at sending balls out of the yard. Lodolo should find a way to put together a solid outing here, even against a fairly hot Miami lineup.

Spread

  • Marlins +1.5 (-136)
  • Reds -1.5 (+116)

Moneyline

  • Marlins +157
  • Reds -179

Totals

  • OVER 9 (-118)
  • UNDER 9 (+101)

*The above data was collected on July 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Marlins are 54-38 ATS this season.
  • The Marlins are 30-18 ATS in games following a loss.
  • The OVER is 26-18-1 in Miami's road games.
  • The Reds are 50-44 ATS this year.
  • The Reds are 24-23 ATS as the home team.
  • The UNDER is 25-18-4 in Cincinnati's home games.

Marlins vs Reds Injury Reports

Miami Marlins

  • Jesus Tinoco, RP - Out.

Cincinnati Reds

  • Jake Fraley, RF - Out.

Marlins vs Reds Predictions and Picks

Caleb Davis of Statsalt writes, "Looking at this game, with both teams struggling at the plate of late, it is most beneficial to look at the offense that has more explosive tendencies. The Reds have shown they can get hot and stay hot, and in those times, they have the propensity to send balls out of the park.

The Marlins' pitching staff hasn't instilled much confidence, and with Miami's offense hitting less than .220 at the plate to end the month of June, it is hard to say if they can keep hitting well to close the series. Take the Cincinnati money line."

The Reds should win this game, but their price tag is a little too steep to confidently bet. Instead, look to Cincinnati's spread. Lodolo will pitch nicely in a good matchup, and it is extremely unlikely that Quantrill does the same on the other end. This series should end in a tie, with two multi-run wins from the Reds to close it out.

