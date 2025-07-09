Red Bull Racing Parts Ways with Team Principal Christian Horner After 19-Year Run

In a surprising move, Red Bull Racing has fired Christian Horner, ending his role as team principal and CEO. Laurent Mekies takes over as CEO, while Alan Permane steps in as team principal.

Under his leadership, Horner took the F1 team to incredible heights. He led them to six constructors' titles and seven drivers' championships, while the team racked up 113 grand prix wins and 95 pole positions.

The unexpected change comes as the team faces growing challenges in the constructors standings. Their number two driver, Yuki Tsunoda, hasn't picked up any points this season, making things even more difficult.

This shakeup raises questions about Max Verstappen's future with Red Bull. The talented Dutch driver, currently sitting third in points, could use his contract's performance clause to jump ship to another team.

If Verstappen leaves, Mercedes is waiting in the wings. The German team has gone head-to-head with Red Bull in recent title fights.

Back in 2005, Horner broke records at just 31 as F1's youngest team principal. His talent spotting brought in design genius Adrian Newey, turning an average team into a racing powerhouse.

The team has faced its share of problems lately. They've been hit with heavy fines for breaking budget caps and dealt with engine partner issues before finding success with Honda.