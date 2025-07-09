ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Ohtani Hits 31st Homer, Sets New Dodgers First-Half Record

Diana Beasley
Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts as he bats against the Milwaukee Brewers
Shohei Ohtani reached another milestone, launching a 431-foot shot for his 31st homer. The massive hit surpassed Cody Bellinger's 2019 pre-All-Star break record of 30.

Behind in the count 0-2, he connected with Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski's slow curve and drove it deep. The homer gave LA an early lead as they looked to end a four-game losing streak.

Going at this pace, the superstar could match his 2024 total of 54 homers - which beat Shawn Green's previous club record by five. He's been unstoppable at the plate through the first half of 2025.

Leading the NL West by six games over San Francisco, LA's big signing is looking like money well spent. The numbers tell the story - his .653 slugging percentage leads all of baseball.

The milestones keep coming as the season continues. He's hit more homers before July and through 86 games than any Dodger ever.

Playing in 91 of 93 games, he's proven as reliable as he is powerful. His numbers are well beyond what legends like Duke Snider and Gil Hodges put up in their best years.

LA's $700 million investment is clearly paying off. His pre-break homer count has already topped his hot 2024 start when he had 29 by July.

Shohei Ohtani
