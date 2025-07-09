NCAA to Consider March Madness Expansion to 76 Teams

NCAA leaders will vote on growing March Madness from 68 to 76 teams starting in the 2025-26 season. This change represents another big moment for college basketball's premier tournament.

From its humble beginnings with eight teams in 1939, the tournament has kept getting bigger. The women's tournament would also grow, keeping things equal between divisions.

Money from TV deals drives these changes. While TV networks might pay more for extra games, ESPN isn't keen on spending more on women's games.

The tournament has grown steadily over time - 16 teams in the 1950s, then 32 by 1975, before hitting 64 in 1985. Minor changes added play-in games, first going to 65 teams in 2001, then 68 ten years later.

Some question if more teams are needed. Data shows that previous expansions mostly helped smaller schools, while big-conference teams didn't see much difference in their chances to get in.

Money and influence shape this conversation. When SEC boss Greg Sankey first brought up expansion, both fans and media worried about keeping the competition fair.

Planning poses another challenge. The current setup includes "First Four" games before the main bracket starts. Adding teams would need careful thought to keep the six-round format working.

Every expansion has caused heated arguments. The 1980 increase to 48 teams faced pushback. But the move to 64 teams in 1985 created today's popular bracket format. In 2011, adding more play-in games brought us to the current size.

Decision-makers must balance history with progress. Earlier changes tried to give more teams a shot while saving spots for major programs that stumble in conference play.