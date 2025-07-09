Miami Marlins vs Cincinnati Reds: Odds, Run Line, and Total

CINCINNATI, OHIO – JULY 08: Xavier Edwards #9 of the Miami Marlins hits a two-run double in the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 08, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

The Miami Marlins refuse to let go of July's momentum. Miami won its 11th straight road game by smashing the Cincinnati Reds 12-2 on Tuesday, giving the Fish a 2-0 lead in a four-game series. Miami's summer success away from home makes the Marlins one of five NL teams with winning road records.

Miami will try to clinch its fifth series win in six meetings in tonight's contest, set to begin at 7:10 p.m. EST. Cincinnati has lost four in a row while Miami has surged out of the NL East cellar, making it strange to see odds that favor the Reds to beat the Marlins, taking (-1.5) runs from Cincinnati on the run line.

Can the bookmakers believe their eyes? If Miami keeps it up, long-suffering Fish fans won't be able to.

Spread

Marlins +1.5 (-175)

Reds -1.5 (+149)

Moneyline

Marlins +121

Reds -136

Total

OVER 8.5 (-121)

UNDER 8.5 (+104)

*The above data was collected on July 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Miami Marlins vs Cincinnati Reds Betting Trends

The Miami Marlins have won 12 of their last 15 ball games.

Miami has an active 11-game winning streak in road games.

Totals have gone UNDER in six of Miami's last eight games.

The Cincinnati Reds are on a four-game losing streak.

Miami Marlins vs Cincinnati Reds Injury Reports

Miami Marlins

Catcher Rob Brantly is on the 60-day IL with a right lat strain.

Left fielder Griffin Conine is on the 60-day IL following shoulder surgery.

Relief pitcher Jesus Tinoco is on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain.

Relief pitcher Andrew Nardi is on the 60-day IL with a back strain.

Cincinnati Reds

Right fielder Jake Fraley is on the 10-day IL with a right shoulder sprain.

Relief pitcher Ian Gibaut is on the 15-day IL with right shoulder impingement.

Left fielder Tyler Callihan is on the 60-day IL with a left forearm fracture.

Miami Marlins vs Cincinnati Reds Predictions and Picks

Yesterday's 12-2 win was a clinic of teamwork. Miami's batters hit no home runs, which did not prevent seven total ballplayers from racking up RBIs for the Marlins. Second baseman Xavier Edwards and catcher Agustín Ramírez are demolishing the Reds' pitching staff through two games of the series.

Vegas thinks a bad pitching matchup will slow the Marlins. Cincy's 7-1 Andrew Abbott takes the mound versus 4-8 Sandy Alcantara of Miami, who is considered trade bait by journalists such as Zach Pressnell of Sports Illustrated: "After winning the 2022 National League Cy Young award ... (Alcantara) is likely headed to a new team this season."