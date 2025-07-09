Jokić Turns Down $77M Contract Extension with Nuggets, Eyeing Bigger 2026 Deal

Denver's superstar Nikola Jokić has turned down a contract extension this summer. The star center's calculated move could land him an extra $77 million when he comes to the table in 2026.

"We're definitely going to offer it...I'm not sure if he's going to accept it or not, because we're also going to explain every financial parameter around him signing now versus signing later," said Nuggets governor Josh Kroenke to ESPN.

The Serbian star's current deal is massive - $276 million over five years through 2027-28. The last year includes a player option worth $62.8 million.

By waiting it out, the Finals MVP can add another year to his next contract. His choice comes fresh off leading Denver to its first NBA championship in 2023.

The team has been busy making moves. They've traded Michael Porter Jr. for Cam Johnson, moved Dario Saric to get Jonas Valanciunas, and picked up Tim Hardaway Jr. to stay in the title hunt.

The coaching staff has seen changes too. David Adelman takes over for Michael Malone, while Ben Tenzer and Jon Wallace step into Calvin Booth's GM role. Bruce Brown comes back after helping secure the 2023 title.

The front office is balancing two priorities - keeping their franchise player happy while staying flexible for future decisions. They're trying to win now while thinking ahead.