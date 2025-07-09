Inter Miami vs New England Revolution: Odds, Spread, and Total

MONTREAL, CANADA – JULY 05: Sergio Busquets #5 of Inter Miami controls the ball during the MLS match between CF Montreal and Inter Miami CF at Saputo Stadium on July 5, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Major League Soccer gamblers are moving to Miami, if not in the flesh. Miami's line to win tonight's league meeting with the New England Revolution has gotten pricier since opening, as high-rollers recognize the Herons as a team on a high, not a hangover, following their exit from the FIFA Club World Cup.

Inter Miami goes for its fourth league win in a row when the bout in Boston kicks off at 7:30 p.m. EST. Firm goal-total odds at O/U (3) indicate that New England isn't considered a fading spoiler so much as Miami is considered a rising force. Lionel Messi's brace last weekend gave Miami 28 goals in its last 12 games.

New England has not claimed three points from a game on home grounds since April 19.

Spread

Inter Miami -0.25 (-110)

New England Revolution +0.25 (-110)

Moneyline

Inter Miami +115

New England Revolution +190

Draw +320

Total

Over 3 (-115)

Under 3 (-105)

*The above data was collected on July 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Inter Miami vs New England Revolution Betting Trends

New England is winless in five straight matches at home across competitions.

Inter Miami has won three Major League Soccer contests in a row.

Totals have gone over in 11 of Inter Miami's last 14 games across competitions.

Inter Miami has beaten New England in five of the last seven meetings.

Inter Miami vs New England Revolution Injury Reports

Inter Miami

Midfielder David Ruiz is out with a hamstring strain.

Goalkeeper Drake Callender is out with a sports hernia.

Midfielder Yannick Bright is out with a hamstring strain.

Defender Noah Allen is out with a hamstring strain.

Defender Ian Fray is out with an adductor injury.

Defender Gonzalo Lujan is out with a hamstring strain.

New England Revolution

Goalkeeper Alex Bono is out with a neck injury.

Forward Ignatius Ganago is out with a quad strain.

Midfielder Tomas Chancalay is questionable with a strained groin.

Defender Ilay Feingold is questionable with an ankle injury.

Inter Miami vs New England Revolution Predictions and Picks

Inter Miami has badly needed a young playmaker to go with its aging superstars on the forward line. Lucky enough, the club appears to have found just the right medicine for the prescription in Telasco Segovia, who scored in the 4-1 blowout of CF Montreal following an impressive FIFA Club World Cup.

Eloy Gamez from Fichajes writes of Segovia, "The 22-year-old Venezuelan has shown steady progress since his arrival in the United States, establishing himself as one of the most effective pieces in (Miami manager) Javier Mascherano's system." Meanwhile, GK Oscar Ustari is faring well enough to steady the back line.