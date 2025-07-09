ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

FGCU’s Chris Sale Named to 2025 All-Star Game in Atlanta

Diana Beasley
Chris Sale #51 of the Atlanta Braves
Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Four stars from Florida's MLB teams are heading to Atlanta's Truist Park for the 2025 All-Star Game on July 15. The summer showcase will be the first time the stadium hosts baseball's top talent since opening in 2017.

Two Rays infielders landed spots as American League reserves. First-time selection Jonathan Aranda is hitting .320 while reaching base at an impressive .401 rate in what's become his standout year.

His teammate Brandon Lowe brings both style and skill. The smooth-fielding second baseman, who grabbed a Gold Glove, matches his defensive talents with plenty of pop at the plate.

The Marlins' Kyle Stowers has been tearing it up. Since coming to Miami, the outfielder has kept his bat red-hot - maintaining a .274 average while slugging .470 and getting on base 34% of the time.

Chris Sale's comeback journey continues to shine. After moving to Atlanta, the lefty earned his eighth All-Star nod and grabbed the 2024 NL Cy Young Award.

Players made the roster in various ways. Fans picked the starters, while players voted for the reserves. League officials and team managers filled the remaining spots.

The four-day baseball celebration brings a fresh addition to Atlanta's third time hosting. The HBCU Swingman Classic kicks things off on July 11, showcasing talented players from Black colleges.

At the Capital One All-Star Village, starting July 12, fans can enjoy games and activities leading up to the big game.

Atlanta previously hosted in 2000. They were set to host in 2021, but MLB pulled the game after Georgia changed its voting laws.

All Star Gamechris sale
Diana BeasleyWriter
Related Stories
DETROIT, MI - JULY 8: Jonathan Aranda #62 of the Tampa Bay Rays scores against the Detroit Tigers on a single hit by Josh Lowe during the third inning at Comerica Park on July 8, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
MLBRays vs Tigers Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 08: Xavier Edwards #9 of the Miami Marlins hits a two-run double in the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 08, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)
MLBMiami Marlins vs Cincinnati Reds: Odds, Run Line, and TotalKurt Boyer
Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts as he bats against the Milwaukee Brewers
MLBOhtani Hits 31st Homer, Sets New Dodgers First-Half RecordDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub