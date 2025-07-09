FGCU’s Chris Sale Named to 2025 All-Star Game in Atlanta

Four stars from Florida's MLB teams are heading to Atlanta's Truist Park for the 2025 All-Star Game on July 15. The summer showcase will be the first time the stadium hosts baseball's top talent since opening in 2017.

Two Rays infielders landed spots as American League reserves. First-time selection Jonathan Aranda is hitting .320 while reaching base at an impressive .401 rate in what's become his standout year.

His teammate Brandon Lowe brings both style and skill. The smooth-fielding second baseman, who grabbed a Gold Glove, matches his defensive talents with plenty of pop at the plate.

The Marlins' Kyle Stowers has been tearing it up. Since coming to Miami, the outfielder has kept his bat red-hot - maintaining a .274 average while slugging .470 and getting on base 34% of the time.

Chris Sale's comeback journey continues to shine. After moving to Atlanta, the lefty earned his eighth All-Star nod and grabbed the 2024 NL Cy Young Award.

Players made the roster in various ways. Fans picked the starters, while players voted for the reserves. League officials and team managers filled the remaining spots.

The four-day baseball celebration brings a fresh addition to Atlanta's third time hosting. The HBCU Swingman Classic kicks things off on July 11, showcasing talented players from Black colleges.

At the Capital One All-Star Village, starting July 12, fans can enjoy games and activities leading up to the big game.