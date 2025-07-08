Who Was Missed in the 2025 All‑Star Lineup?

Clayton Kershaw grabbed a special "Legend" spot in the 2025 All-Star Game after hitting 3,000 strikeouts. MLB added him alongside 65 new players, including 19 newcomers. The final roster will grow to 75 once teams pick injury replacements.

Under new labor rules, MLB's Rob Manfred selected the Dodgers ace for his 11th All-Star appearance. The Legend spot, now in its third year, began with Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera back in 2022.

Minnesota fans were upset when Joe Ryan didn't make it despite impressive numbers - an 8-4 record with a 2.76 ERA. His stats were better than both Kris Bubic and Jacob deGrom, who got picked.

In Baltimore, fans chose Ryan O'Hearn over teammate Gunnar Henderson as starting DH. Yet the team, despite their success, only got one spot overall.

Unexpected choices included Chicago's rookie Shane Smith and Oakland's Jacob Wilson as starters. Better players like Adrian Houser and Maikel Garcia were left out.

Jeremy Pena's injury means Houston needs a replacement shortstop. His absence adds to a trend of Astros players missing the mid-summer classic.

Juan Soto's exclusion caught many off guard. Though he leads MLB in walks and has a .400+ on-base percentage, the Mets outfielder didn't make it after leaving San Diego.

That major trade changed the NL roster makeup. MacKenzie Gore, James Wood, and CJ Abrams - all former Padres - made it while Soto watches from home. Miami's Kyle Stowers took what many believed should be Soto's spot.

The stacked NL outfield kept Andy Pages out. Ronald Acuna Jr. starts at home despite playing half a season. Only Francisco Lindor and Elly De La Cruz are true shortstops on the NL team.

The AL bullpen choices were straightforward - Aroldis Chapman, Josh Hader and Andres Munoz got spots. For the NL, Randy Rodriguez, Edwin Diaz and Jason Adam made it from a larger group.