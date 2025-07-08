Saints’ Kamara Gets Do-Over on Wrigley Field First Pitch

At legendary Wrigley Field on Saturday, Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints got two chances to throw the ceremonial first pitch. His first attempt bounced in the dirt before reaching home plate, but fans cheered him on for a second try.

Though his second throw missed the strike zone, it looked much better. The full Cubs crowd stayed behind him with encouraging cheers before watching their team lose 8-6 to the Cardinals.

Kamara visited the ballpark while doing publicity for Sunday's NASCAR Grant Park 165. After finishing his pitching attempts, he hung out with Clark the Cub and showed appreciation to the team.

Getting a second chance on the mound made this appearance special. The usual one-pitch rule for celebrity throwers was put aside when Kamara stepped up for another try.

Saints media chose to share the better throw on their channels, skipping the bounced pitch. But videos of both attempts quickly made the rounds as baseball fans chimed in online.

Fresh off a big 2024 season where he racked up 1,493 yards and eight touchdowns, the NFL star heads into his ninth pro season. His total yards were his highest since 2020.

His baseball appearance came during a heated Cubs-Cardinals matchup, putting the NFL playmaker in the middle of one of sports' biggest rivalries at this historic venue.

A funny footnote connects Kamara to Chicago sports history. The Bears originally had his draft pick but traded it away in deals involving quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, allowing New Orleans to grab the future star.