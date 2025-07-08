Miami Marlins vs Cincinnati Reds Odds, Spread, and Totals

CINCINNATI, OHIO – JULY 07: Jesús Sánchez #7 of the Miami Marlins kisses hit bat during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 07, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

The Miami Marlins will continue their series against the Cincinnati Reds today after a competitive start to the four-game series on Monday. Both teams will look to end the first half of the season on a strong note as the All-Star Break approaches quickly.

The Marlins will have one of their least experienced starters on the mound in this game. 22-year-old Eury Perez is set to make his sixth start of the season, hoping to improve on a 4.50 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP. His last start was the best of the season, as Perez was able to hold the Minnesota Twins scoreless over six innings of work. The Reds have struggled at the plate recently, indicating an opportunity for Perez to build a streak of solid starts.

Opposing Perez is Cincinnati starter Nick Martinez. Martinez is a proven commodity at this point in his career, capable of providing play that is far from impressive but serviceable nonetheless. His slog through nearly seven innings of work against the Boston Red Sox last time out was a prime example of that dynamic, as Martinez allowed four runs, allowing the Reds to stay in the game and eventually pull out a win.

Spread

Marlins +1.5 (-179)

Reds -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Marlins +116

Reds -130

Totals

OVER 9 (-108)

UNDER 9 (-108)

*The above data was collected on July 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Marlins vs Reds Betting Trends

The Marlins are 53-36 ATS this season.

The Marlins are 37-30 ATS against National League opponents.

The OVER is 24-17 in Miami's road games this season.

The Reds are 48-43 ATS this year.

The Reds are 22-22 ATS at home.

The UNDER is 24-16-4 when Cincinnati plays at home.

Marlins vs Reds Injury Reports

Miami Marlins

Jesus Tinoco, RP - Out.

Cincinnati Reds

Jake Fraley, RF - Out.

Marlins vs Reds Predictions and Picks

Craig Forde of Statsalt writes, "These two met in mid-April, a series the Marlins took two of three from at home. The change of scenery may actually favor the visitors here. They've been a decent road team this season, coming into this series with a 20-21 record away from home. The Marlins have also ripped off nine straight wins on the road. They are third in the N.L. with a .263 team average on the road.

Reds' starter Martinez has been a mixed bag this season, and he's coming off a rough outing, though he did earn the win. He's made a pair of relief appearances at home, but in his last start at Great American Ball Park, he allowed seven runs in 2.2 innings. His counterpart, Perez, looked fantastic in his last start, and I see that being a building block for the young hurler to get back in full form. Miami is 3-2 in its last five games against Cincinnati. Take the Marlins."