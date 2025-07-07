NBA Makes History with Seven-Team Kevin Durant Trade

In a huge move, Kevin Durant is heading from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets. The massive deal involves seven teams, moving 20 players and draft picks in what's now the biggest trade the NBA has ever seen.

The teams involved are Atlanta, Brooklyn, Golden State, LA Lakers, Minnesota, and the Suns. Teams swapped draft picks back and forth, trading both first and second-round picks among themselves.

The Rockets picked up Durant and Clint Capela in the trade. During his time with Phoenix, Durant averaged 26.8 points per game, breaking team scoring records along the way.

Phoenix gets younger with Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, plus newcomers Khaman Maluach, Koby Brea, Rasheer Fleming, and Daeqwon Plowden. This move comes after their disappointing 36-46 season, missing the playoffs despite having the league's highest payroll.

The Hawks got David Roddy and better draft position in the second round. Brooklyn picked up two second-round picks to help make up for their earlier Durant-to-Phoenix deal.

Golden State picked up Jahmai Mashack and Alex Toohey. The Lakers got Adou Thiero, while the Timberwolves grabbed Rocco Zikarsky.

Durant, who's made 15 All-Star teams, joins a strong Rockets team that won 52 games last season. He'll play alongside emerging star Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Fred VanVleet under coach Ime Udoka.

This is Durant's third trade in just two years. His scoring ability gives Houston more firepower in the tough Western Conference, mixing well with their combination of young talent and seasoned players.

The balance of power in the West shifts as Houston adds a scoring powerhouse to their roster. Meanwhile, Phoenix looks to rebuild around younger stars Green and Brooks to start fresh.