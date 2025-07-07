MLB Unveils 32-Player Rosters for 2025 All-Star Game in Atlanta

MLB just revealed the players heading to the 2025 All-Star Game at Atlanta's Truist Park on July 15. Atlanta's getting its third crack at hosting baseball's summer classic.

The NL squad features LA's dynamic pair Shohei Ohtani and Will Smith leading the charge. Arizona's Ketel Marte mans second, while Francisco Lindor and Manny Machado anchor the left side of the infield. The outfield spots go to three heavy hitters - Ronald Acuña Jr., Pete Crow-Armstrong, and Kyle Tucker.

For the AL team, Seattle's Cal Raleigh, who's been lighting up the scoreboard all year, takes the catching duties. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. holds down first with Gleyber Torres at second. Oakland's breakout talent Jacob Wilson snags his first All-Star nod at shortstop. The AL outfield brings both thunder and lightning with Aaron Judge, Riley Greene, and Javier Báez.

The pitching staff features rising stars Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal leading the way. Clayton Kershaw makes an incredible 11th appearance, showing he's still got what it takes.

Some new faces are joining the party too. Washington's James Wood backs up the outfield while Chicago's Crow-Armstrong breaks into the starting lineup. These rookies add fresh energy to the mix of veterans.

The NL bench packs some muscle with Hunter Goodman, Pete Alonso, and Elly De La Cruz. Matthew Boyd, MacKenzie Gore, plus bullpen stars Jason Adam and Edwin Díaz fill out the pitching staff.

Over in the AL dugout, Alejandro Kirk, Jonathan Aranda, and Alex Bregman wait in the wings. The relief corps features Houston's Hunter Brown, KC's Kris Bubic, and Boston's powerful duo of Garrett Crochet and Aroldis Chapman.

This year's bigger 32-man rosters, expanded from 26, came from a mix of fan voting, player selections, and league picks to include stars from every team.