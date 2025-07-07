Miami Marlins vs Cincinnati Reds Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Miami Marlins will kick off a seven-game road trip with a visit to the Great American Ballpark to face the Cincinnati Reds. Miami has played surprisingly good baseball lately, winning 11 of their last 14 games. The Reds have not been nearly as hot, setting the stage for a potentially one-sided affair as both teams approach the All-Star Break.

Injuries to Miami's pitching staff have forced the team to pivot to some lesser-known starters, including Janson Junk, who will take the mound today. The righty put up an atrocious showing in his second outing, but his other two starts showed his ability to control the strike zone and make hitters miss. Those qualities should shine through against a Cincinnati lineup that has been mediocre through the first half of the season.

Opposing Junk is Reds starter Brady Singer. The veteran has exactly fulfilled the expectations set for him this year, giving Cincinnati passable pitching to the tune of a 4.36 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP over 17 starts. However, Singer did manage to get through six innings of two-run ball against the Marlins the last time he faced them, indicating that he could potentially put together another strong start in this game.

Spread

Marlins +1.5 (-167)

Reds -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline

Marlins +122

Reds -142

Totals

Over 9 (-119)

Under 9 (+103)

The above data was collected on July 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Marlins vs Reds Betting Trends

The Marlins are 52-36 ATS this season.

The Marlins are 27-14 ATS when they play on the road.

The over is 24-17 when Miami plays away from home.

The Reds are 48-42 ATS this season.

The Reds are 22-21 ATS when playing at home.

The under is 48-38-4 in Cincinnati's games.

Marlins vs Reds Injury Reports

Miami Marlins

Jesus Tinoco, RP - Out.

Cincinnati Reds

Jake Fraley, RF - Out.

Connor Joe, UTIL - Out.

Marlins vs Reds Predictions and Picks

Chris King of Winners and Whiners writes, "The Marlins have been playing good ball of late, moving up to third in the NL East, though we'll have to see how they play on the road. Miami is 20-21 on the road this season and while they have gotten good work from Junk, they still have their work cut out for them, especially in a hitter-friendly park like the Great American Ball Park. Singer has sputtered a bit of late, but the Reds are better at home than on the road this season. Cincinnati has the ability to ding up mediocre pitching, and after struggling against Wheeler Sunday, this is a softer landing for their bats. Look for the Reds to come up with a win here to start the series on a positive note."