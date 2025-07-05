ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Inter Miami vs CF Montreal: Odds, Spread, and Total

Kurt Boyer
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 29: Marcelo Weigandt #57 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 round of 16 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami CF at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 29, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 29: Marcelo Weigandt #57 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 round of 16 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami CF at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 29, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

There are those who would say Inter Miami is going from opposing the best team in the world to one of the very worst. Miami comes off a FIFA Club World Cup appearance in which the Herons met the Champions League kings from Paris Saint-Germain in a 0-4 elimination loss last Sunday. Now, Lionel Messi's team takes a trip to Canada to play CF Montreal, the losingest club in the MLS Eastern Conference this year. 

Inter Miami is set to kick off with CF Montreal at 7:30 p.m. EST on Saturday. Montreal's dire 3-5-12 record makes it seem impossible that this weekend's hosts can beat a squad that conquered Porto two matches ago. Montreal's 4-2 loss at Miami is already on the books. But pregame odds hint that Miami could be fatigued and disinterested in the rematch. Miami's not inspiring minus-odds to win as of press time. 

CF Montreal's schedule has good timing for once. L'Impact scored its first home win of 2025 in a surprise 1-0 result against New York City FC last round. Is there a real danger of Miami falling in another upset? 

Spread 

  • Inter Miami -0.25 (-105)
  • CF Montreal +0.25 (-115)

Moneyline 

  • Inter Miami +125
  • CF Montreal +190
  • Draw +295

Total 

  • Over 3 (-112)
  • Under 3 (-108)

*The above data was collected on July 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing. 

  • Inter Miami's loss to PSG snapped a six-game unbeaten streak across competitions. 
  • Totals have gone over in 10 of Inter Miami's last 13 games across competitions. 
  • The total has gone over in six of Montreal's last seven league appearances. 
  • Inter Miami has gone 1-1-3 in five road games against CF Montreal.

Inter Miami vs CF Montreal Injury Reports 

Inter Miami

  • Midfielder David Ruiz is out with a hamstring strain. 
  • Goalkeeper Drake Callender is out with a sports hernia. 
  • Midfielder Yannick Bright is out with a muscle injury.

CF Montreal

  • Midfielder Olger Escobar is out on national team duty.
  • Midfielder Fabian Herbers is out with an ankle injury.
  • Forward Giacomo Vrioni is out with an elbow injury.
  • Midfielder Caden Clark is questionable with a knee injury.
  • Defender Aleksandr Guboglo is out with a knee injury.

Inter Miami vs CF Montreal Predictions and Picks 

Following last weekend's rare victory, CF Montreal's interim manager Marco Donadel hinted to Sportsnet that L'Impact is undermanned instead of underachieving. "It's something we needed right now because we're playing almost every game at our best." Donadel's quote could apply to Inter Miami's situation of getting an easier opponent after facing Porto and PSG in international play. 

It will only be an easier game if Miami takes a strong lineup northward. Luis Suarez is among those who looked tired and ineffective in the final FIFA match against PSG. Messi is another candidate to have a seat. Miami is still missing its starting keeper, though GK Oscar Ustari was great in the world event. 

Somehow, the O/U (3) line for Saturday's game is forecasted like a typical Inter Miami match, despite the potential substitutions and an opponent that will circle the wagons. Look for the under to win in Montreal.

CF MontrealInter Miami
Kurt BoyerWriter
Related Stories
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JUNE 28: Eduard Atuesta #20 of Orlando City controls the ball against Lukas Engel #29 of FC Cincinnati in the second half of a game during the MLS match between Orlando City and FC Cincinnati at Inter&amp;Co Stadium on June 28, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
MLSCharlotte FC vs Orlando City SC: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
COMMERCE CITY, COLORADO - JUNE 14: Pedro Gallese #1 of Orlando City tends goal against the Colorado Rapids in the second half at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on June 14, 2025 in Commerce City, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
MLSOrlando City SC vs FC Cincinnati: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JUNE 23: Tadeo Allende #21 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group A match between Internacional CF Miami and SE Palmeiras at Hard Rock Stadium on June 23, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
MLSInter Miami vs Paris Saint-Germain: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub