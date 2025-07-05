Inter Miami vs CF Montreal: Odds, Spread, and Total

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 29: Marcelo Weigandt #57 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 round of 16 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami CF at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 29, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

There are those who would say Inter Miami is going from opposing the best team in the world to one of the very worst. Miami comes off a FIFA Club World Cup appearance in which the Herons met the Champions League kings from Paris Saint-Germain in a 0-4 elimination loss last Sunday. Now, Lionel Messi's team takes a trip to Canada to play CF Montreal, the losingest club in the MLS Eastern Conference this year.

Inter Miami is set to kick off with CF Montreal at 7:30 p.m. EST on Saturday. Montreal's dire 3-5-12 record makes it seem impossible that this weekend's hosts can beat a squad that conquered Porto two matches ago. Montreal's 4-2 loss at Miami is already on the books. But pregame odds hint that Miami could be fatigued and disinterested in the rematch. Miami's not inspiring minus-odds to win as of press time.

CF Montreal's schedule has good timing for once. L'Impact scored its first home win of 2025 in a surprise 1-0 result against New York City FC last round. Is there a real danger of Miami falling in another upset?

Spread

Inter Miami -0.25 (-105)

CF Montreal +0.25 (-115)

Moneyline

Inter Miami +125

CF Montreal +190

Draw +295

Total

Over 3 (-112)

Under 3 (-108)

*The above data was collected on July 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Inter Miami vs CF Montreal Betting Trends

Inter Miami's loss to PSG snapped a six-game unbeaten streak across competitions.

Totals have gone over in 10 of Inter Miami's last 13 games across competitions.

The total has gone over in six of Montreal's last seven league appearances.

Inter Miami has gone 1-1-3 in five road games against CF Montreal.

Inter Miami vs CF Montreal Injury Reports

Inter Miami

Midfielder David Ruiz is out with a hamstring strain.

Goalkeeper Drake Callender is out with a sports hernia.

Midfielder Yannick Bright is out with a muscle injury.

CF Montreal

Midfielder Olger Escobar is out on national team duty.

Midfielder Fabian Herbers is out with an ankle injury.

Forward Giacomo Vrioni is out with an elbow injury.

Midfielder Caden Clark is questionable with a knee injury.

Defender Aleksandr Guboglo is out with a knee injury.

Inter Miami vs CF Montreal Predictions and Picks

Following last weekend's rare victory, CF Montreal's interim manager Marco Donadel hinted to Sportsnet that L'Impact is undermanned instead of underachieving. "It's something we needed right now because we're playing almost every game at our best." Donadel's quote could apply to Inter Miami's situation of getting an easier opponent after facing Porto and PSG in international play.

It will only be an easier game if Miami takes a strong lineup northward. Luis Suarez is among those who looked tired and ineffective in the final FIFA match against PSG. Messi is another candidate to have a seat. Miami is still missing its starting keeper, though GK Oscar Ustari was great in the world event.