Charlotte FC vs Orlando City SC: Odds, Spread, and Total

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – JUNE 28: Eduard Atuesta #20 of Orlando City controls the ball against Lukas Engel #29 of FC Cincinnati in the second half of a game during the MLS match between Orlando City and FC Cincinnati at Inter&Co Stadium on June 28, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The betting "totals" on this weekend's Charlotte-Orlando matchup are high, at least for a scrap between a Crown lineup whose striker is in the Gold Cup, and a Lions squad that filled headlines with a shut-out streak early this year. Regretfully for both clubs, there's been problems between the posts lately.

Forwards will lick their chops going into Saturday's game at Bank of America Stadium, when Charlotte FC hosts Orlando City SC in a meeting with deadlocked odds. Charlotte leads betting action to win Saturday by a fraction at some sportsbooks. But the only thing that Las Vegas is certain of is goals being tallied.

Charlotte and Orlando have given up a combined 21 goals in the last five rounds of MLS play. That's more than either the Philadelphia Union or the Vancouver Whitecaps have allowed all season.

Spread

Charlotte FC 0 (-115)

Orlando City SC 0 (-105)

Moneyline

Charlotte FC +150

Orlando City SC +160

Draw +280

Total

OVER 3 (-110)

UNDER 3 (-110)

*The above data was collected on July 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte FC vs Orlando City SC Betting Trends

Seven of Charlotte's last nine games have gone OVER their betting totals.

Charlotte is winless against Orlando in the last seven league meetings.

Orlando City SC is 4-1 in its last five road games across competitions.

Totals have gone OVER in four of Orlando City's last five matches.

Charlotte FC vs Orlando City SC Injury Reports

Charlotte FC

Forward Nimfasha Berchimas is out with a foot injury.

Defender Nathan Byrne is out with a neck injury.

Forward Patrick Agyemang is out on national team duty.

Defender Tim Ream is out on national team duty.

Orlando City SC

Defender Alex Freeman is out on national team duty.

Forward Duncan McGuire is out with a shoulder injury.

Midfielder Joran Gerbet is out with a thigh injury.

Charlotte FC vs Orlando City SC Predictions and Picks

Charlotte and Orlando's keepers will be under the microscope until further notice. Kristijan Kahlina was briefly replaced by the Crown's alternate GK David Bingham to begin the summer, and returned to Charlotte's starting 11 only to allow three goals on five shots in Charlotte's loss on Saturday.

Orlando City's situation may be worse. S. Andrew DeSalvo of The Mane Land pins the Lions' latest defeat on Pedro Gallese's howler of a surrendered goal just before halftime of Saturday's tilt with FC Cincinnati: "Gallese was completely fooled and out of position." It comes after Orlando's manager took pains to say that the team had forgotten about Gallese's breakdown in Chicago … while also bringing it up again.