Why Do Players Reject Miami Dolphins?

Players Reject Miami Dolphins: It is a great mystery to me that free agent NFL players and those with trade leverage don't flock to the Miami Dolphins by and large. Why is that? After all, millionaire players don't have to pay state taxes, the weather is great and the areas they can afford to live in are among the most desirable in the world. You would think players would come in droves to south Florida to play for the Dolphins.

Sometimes they come. Receiver Tyreek Hill wanted to come to the Dolphins. Then he wanted to be traded. Then he wanted to stay. Again, he wanted out then changed his mind again. I'm not sure want his current status is.

PLAYERS REJECT MIAMI DOLPHINS

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey made it be known he never wanted to play another down in a Dolphins uniform. I'm still not sure what happened there. He seemed to want to come to Miami at first. But, in reality he's wanted out everywhere he has been. But the Dolphins just traded him to the Steelers along with Tight End Jonnu Smith. Smith wanted to stay in Miami ironically.

Ironically they were traded for Minkah Fitzpatrick, who used to be a Dolphin, but he wanted out because he did not like Miami's coach at the time, Brian Flores. Now he is coming back.

You would think tons of great players would want to come to Miami and they'd be a dominant force year in and year out. And yet they have been a non factor in the NFL post season for decades. It is perplexing.

Maybe the city is not all it is cracked up to be. Even in basketball, Jimmy Butler wanted out after initially wanting in. LeBron James wanted in before he departed.