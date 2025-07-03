ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Why Do Players Reject Miami Dolphins?

Craig Shemon
Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Players Reject Miami Dolphins: It is a great mystery to me that free agent NFL players and those with trade leverage don't flock to the Miami Dolphins by and large. Why is that? After all, millionaire players don't have to pay state taxes, the weather is great and the areas they can afford to live in are among the most desirable in the world. You would think players would come in droves to south Florida to play for the Dolphins.

Sometimes they come. Receiver Tyreek Hill wanted to come to the Dolphins. Then he wanted to be traded. Then he wanted to stay. Again, he wanted out then changed his mind again. I'm not sure want his current status is.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey made it be known he never wanted to play another down in a Dolphins uniform. I'm still not sure what happened there. He seemed to want to come to Miami at first. But, in reality he's wanted out everywhere he has been. But the Dolphins just traded him to the Steelers along with Tight End Jonnu Smith. Smith wanted to stay in Miami ironically.

Ironically they were traded for Minkah Fitzpatrick, who used to be a Dolphin, but he wanted out because he did not like Miami's coach at the time, Brian Flores. Now he is coming back.

You would think tons of great players would want to come to Miami and they'd be a dominant force year in and year out. And yet they have been a non factor in the NFL post season for decades. It is perplexing.

Maybe the city is not all it is cracked up to be. Even in basketball, Jimmy Butler wanted out after initially wanting in. LeBron James wanted in before he departed.

Why do players reject Miami Dolphins? There is something very quirky about the area that I cannot put my finger on. Perhaps in due time we will learn together. In the meantime tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
