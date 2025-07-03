Twins vs Marlins Odds, Spread, and Total

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 02: Otto Lopez #6 of the Miami Marlins catches Willi Castro #50 of the Minnesota Twins stealing at second base in the ninth inning at loanDepot park on July 02, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Tomas Diniz Santos/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Twins look to make it two wins in a row and take the three-game series against the Miami Marlins.

The Twins are 41-45 and sit second in the AL Central. They dropped Game 1 of the series 2-0 but bounced back with a 2-1 win in Game 2. Minnesota scored both of its runs early, and that was all the offense could manage. The middle of the lineup did most of the damage, with Willi Castro leading the way, going 3-for-4 with a run scored.

The Marlins are 38-46 and fourth in the NL East. Their loss in Game 2 snapped an eight-game winning streak. During that stretch, Miami was winning both high- and low-scoring close games. Over the last two games, however, the offense has started to cool off and the pitching has remained sharp. In Game 2, the hits were spread out, and the Marlins will look to spark a big inning to get the bats going again.

Spread

Twins -1.5 (+144)

Marlins +1.5 (-165)

Moneyline

Twins -112

Marlins +103

Total

OVER 7.5 (-110)

UNDER 7.5 (-105)

*The above data was collected on July 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Twins vs Marlins Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in four of Minnesota's last five games.

Minnesota is 5-14 SU in its last 19 games.

Minnesota is 2-5 SU in its last seven games against Miami.

The total has gone OVER in five of Miami's last seven games.

Miami is 8-1 SU in its last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Miami's last five games at home.

Twins vs Marlins Injury Reports

Minnesota Twins

Luke Keaschall, 2B - 60-day il

Mickey Gasper, 2B - Day-to-day

Tanner Schobel, 2B - Day-to-day

Miami Marlins

Matt Mervis, 1B - Day-to-day

Rob Brantly, C - 60-day il

Fenwick Trimble, SS - Day-to-day

Starlyn Caba, SS - Day-to-day

Griffin Conine, LF - 60-day il

Twins vs Marlins Predictions and Picks

Minnesota is 19-28 on the road and 4-6 in its last ten games. The Twins are tied for 19th in runs scored, 23rd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging percentage. Their pitching ranks 22nd in ERA. Byron Buxton leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs, and he has one hit and one run scored in this series. The Twins just ended a three-game losing streak, and their pitching has been solid in six of their last seven games. On the mound for Minnesota is David Festa (2-2, 5.40 ERA), who has one quality start but was inconsistent throughout June.

Miami is 18-25 at home and 8-2 in its last ten games. The Marlins rank 21st in runs scored, ninth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging percentage. Their pitching staff has the fifth-worst ERA in the league. Kyle Stowers leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs, and he has been the Marlins' offensive standout in this series with four hits and two home runs. Miami's bats are still performing well, and it's encouraging to see their below-average pitching trending in a positive direction in this series. On the mound for the Marlins is Eury Pérez (0-2, 6.19 ERA), who has made four starts this season and typically allows three to four runs along with a few hits and walks.

Best Bet: Over