Unranked Yastremska Upsets World No. 2 Gauff in Wimbledon Opener

In a shocking upset, Dayana Yastremska took down world number two Coco Gauff with a 7-6(3), 6-1 victory in Wimbledon's first round. The unranked Ukrainian player defeated the recent French Open champion in straight sets.

For Gauff, who won her first Grand Slam at Roland Garros just weeks ago, this loss is especially tough. She becomes one of only three women in the Open era to lose in the first round at Wimbledon after winning in Paris.

Her serve let her down completely. She hit nine double faults and made 29 unforced errors. The stats tell the story - just 44% success on second serves while landing only 45% of first serves.

In the first set, the Ukrainian jumped ahead to a 5-2 lead. Though Gauff fought back to force a tiebreak, two costly double faults hurt her as Yastremska took it 7-3.

The second set opened with Yastremska jumping ahead 2-0. Although Gauff managed to win one game back, her opponent powered through four straight games to wrap up the upset win.

The grass courts at the All England Club continue to challenge the young American star. She's never made it past the fourth round here, and this adds another early loss to her Grand Slam record.

In another surprise on this chaotic day at Wimbledon, third seed Jessica Pegula lost to Elisabetta Cocciaretto. A total of 23 seeded players crashed out in the first round - matching the tournament's all-time record.

This echoes last year when Sofia Kenin, also unseeded, beat Gauff early on. However, that defeat didn't stop her from grabbing the U.S. Open title later that year.