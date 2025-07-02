Pistons Get Three-Point Specialist Duncan Robinson in $48M Sign-and-Trade Deal

Detroit made a big move, getting hot shooter Duncan Robinson from Miami through a $48 million sign-and-trade deal over three years.

The deal sends Simone Fontecchio to the Heat while bringing in the 31-year-old shooter. Detroit, just coming off breaking their playoff drought, adds some much-needed shooting power to their team.

Robinson's impressive 39.7% career average from three-point range tells the story. His 2024-25 season showed he's still got it - 11 points and 2.4 assists in 37 starts with Miami.

This quick move happens as Malik Beasley faces questions about an alleged NBA gambling scandal. The Pistons moved fast to get proven shooting talent.

It's a new chapter for the undrafted Michigan player. Starting in the G League in 2018, Robinson worked his way up, becoming key in Miami's playoff runs and Finals appearance.

On the other side, Fontecchio heads to Miami after a short time in Detroit. His stretch with the Pistons was okay: 5.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 40.2% shooting.

The deal works well under the NBA's new salary rules. Miami gets younger and saves money, while Detroit adds experienced shooting without losing future options.

Detroit builds on their strongest season in nine years, with 44 wins. With Robinson's shooting skills from deep, they're looking to do even better after making it back to the playoffs.