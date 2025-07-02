Miami Marlins vs Minnesota Twins: Odds, Run Line, and Total

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 1: Jesús Sánchez #7 of the Miami Marlins celebrates scoring in the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at loanDepot park on July 1, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)

You can call them the Flying Fish. The Miami Marlins have unexpectedly jumped out of the division cellar, winning eight games in a row while sweeping San Francisco and Arizona, and taking a 1-0 lead on the visiting Minnesota Twins. Miami's pitching staff was fabulous in a 2-0 series-opening win yesterday.

Miami will try to clinch another series win in tonight's rematch against Minnesota, set for 6:40 p.m. EST at LoanDepot Park. The Twins have dropped three ball games in a row to fall further behind the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central, while the previously last-place Marlins passed Atlanta for third in the NL East.

Betting action has already threatened to move Miami from an underdog's status to a moneyline favorite to win again tonight. Could it be that this year's Magic City club isn't the "same old Marlins" after all?

Spread

Marlins +1.5 (-161)

Twins -1.5 (-136)

Moneyline

Marlins +105

Twins -118

Total

Over 8.5 (-111)

Under 8.5 (+101)

*The above data was collected on July 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Miami Marlins vs Minnesota Twins Betting Trends

The Miami Marlins have won eight consecutive ball games.

Minnesota has gone 1-5 in its last five games against Miami.

The Minnesota Twins have lost three games in a row.

Tuesday's score broke a streak of five Miami games going over totals.

Miami Marlins vs Minnesota Twins Injury Reports

Miami Marlins

Catcher Rob Brantly is on the 60-day IL with a right lat strain.

Left fielder Griffin Conine is on the 60-day IL following shoulder surgery.

Relief pitcher Jesus Tinoco is on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain.

Center fielder Derek Hill is on the 10-day IL with a wrist injury.

Minnesota Twins

Second baseman Luke Keaschall is on the 60-day IL with a right forearm fracture.

Miami Marlins vs Minnesota Twins Predictions and Picks

The Marlins' sensational win streak has come mostly in road games thus far, bringing their road record closer to .500 than the team's record in Miami for the time being. The promising aspect of the eight-game streak is that the Fish are finding all kinds of ways to win. Five straight Miami games exceeded their betting totals before Tuesday, when the Twins were shut down by P Edward Cabrera's fine form.

Miami could have another edge on the mound tonight. Probable pitcher Janson Junk comes off a rough start against the Giants, but he's 2-0 in limited action as a potential late-bloomer in the rotation. Analysts don't trust Minnesota's likely starter, Simeon Woods Richardson, due to his inexperience and a 4.63 ERA.