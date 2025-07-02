Knicks Looking to Bring in Former Kings Coach Mike Brown as Next Head Coach

Sources inside Madison Square Garden suggest Mike Brown is likely to become the Knicks' next head coach. The move just needs James Dolan's final approval.

Brown would take over following the team's first Eastern Conference finals appearance in 23 years. His impressive .620 win percentage and proven playoff experience at the Garden make him a strong candidate.

In 2023, Brown dominated NBA Coach of the Year voting after ending Sacramento's 17-year playoff drought. He led the Kings to a 107-88 record before leaving last December.

Known for his tough defensive mindset, Brown's approach aligns with Tom Thibodeau's foundation. His coaching journey includes stints in Cleveland and Los Angeles, plus time in San Antonio and Indiana.

The Cavaliers thrived under Brown from 2005-2010. They put together five straight 45-win seasons, including a run to the NBA Finals in '07.

While Brown leads the candidates, others got interviews too. The team met with New Orleans' James Borrego and Minnesota's Micah Nori. Reports suggest Borrego might join the staff if Brown gets the job.

Beginning as a Wizards assistant in '98, Brown learned under coaching legends like Gregg Popovich and Rick Carlisle before becoming a head coach.

His time as Warriors associate head coach brought more success. Those Golden State seasons included division titles and lengthy playoff runs.

With memories of last year's playoff run still alive, fans hope the next coach can maintain that momentum. It's a crucial decision for the team's direction.