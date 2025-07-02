ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
July 4th Top 10 List for your Holiday

Craig Shemon
July 4th Top Ten

Here is a family friendly July 4th Top 10 List for your holiday weekend. But before we break it down remember the reason for the season in that our country sought Independence from Great Britain in 1776. That means our country is celebrating 249 years!

JULY 4th TOP 10 LIST

10. Sparklers: There is a reason this is 10th and it is because they are pretty lame. But they are handy and somewhat safe to have around to keep little kids busy while waiting for the main fireworks show.

9. Desserts: Usually someone, somewhere is coming up with sweets, treats, watermelon or other good stuff to sample throughout the day.

8. Baseball: Is there a better day to kick back and enjoy watching a good game of baseball than on the 4th of July?

7. Day Off: For most people who are not in the service industry this is a holiday from work. I've had to work on this day before and it stinks.

6. Swimming and sunshine: This is a popular day to hit the beach, the pool, or take the boat out. But be warned - heavy crowds can ruin such a day.

5. Dogs and Burgers: Quick easy food on the grill is in large supply.

4. Beer: There are plenty of beverages available on this day.

3. Joey Chestnut: He is an American legend as he will participate in a national hotdog eating contest and will down close to 80 hotdogs in 10 minutes.

2. American Flags: It's good to see house after house in any American neighborhood sporting the red, white and blue on this day.

1. Fireworks! Mixed with music this can't be beat. A good show must be at least a half hour and have a good, solid ten minute finale. Fighting traffic afterward requires a good exit strategy when the show is over.

There you have it... our July 4th Top 10 List. Enjoy your holiday. And don't forget to catch Craig Shemon and Company each weekday from 2-6pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
