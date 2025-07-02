Athletics vs Rays Odds, Spread, and Total

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JULY 01: José Caballero #77 of the Tampa Bay Rays steals second base from under Luis Urías #17 of the Athletics in the second inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field on July 01, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Athletics have won two games in a row and will look to complete the sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays.

The A's are 36-52 and sit last in the AL West. They took Game 1 by a score of 6-4 and followed it up with a 4-3 win in Game 2. In the opener, the A's jumped out to an early lead, gave it up, then rallied late to secure the win. In Game 2, they fell behind early, traded runs with Tampa, and ultimately found a way to win in extra innings. Shea Langeliers led the way with two hits, two runs scored, and a home run.

The Rays are 47-39 and third in the AL East. Tampa has dropped three straight games, with pitching performances ranging from below average to decent. The offense has been inconsistent and is starting to trend downward. Both losses in this series came in the late innings. In Game 2, the Rays hit three solo home runs but struggled to come up with big hits with runners on base.

Spread

Athletics +1.5 (-107)

Rays -1.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Athletics +182

Rays -211

Total

OVER 9 (-100)

UNDER 9 (-116)

*The above data was collected on July 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Athletics vs Rays Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in eight of Athletics' last 11 games.

Athletics are 4-2 SU in their last six games against Tampa Bay.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Athletics' last seven games on the road.

Tampa Bay is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Tampa Bay's last six games against the Athletics.

The total has gone OVER in four of Tampa Bay's last five games at home.

Athletics vs Rays Injury Reports

Athletics

Zack Gelof, 2B - 60-day il

Miguel Andujar, LF - 10-day il

Tampa Bay Rays

Richie Palacios, LF - 10-day il

Ha-Seong Kim, SS - 60-day il

Jonny DeLuca, CF - 60-day il

Logan Driscoll, C - Day-to-day

Athletics vs Rays Predictions and Picks

The A's are 21-25 on the road and 4-6 in their last ten games. They rank 16th in runs scored, 13th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, Oakland has the second-worst ERA in the league. Brent Rooker leads the team in home runs but went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Game 2. The A's will look to secure their first three-game winning streak in two weeks. On the mound for Oakland is Mitch Spence (2-3, 3.82 ERA). He has yet to record a quality start, and his recent outings have been inconsistent.

Tampa Bay is 27-25 at home and 5-5 in its last ten games. The Rays rank seventh in runs scored, second in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging percentage. Their pitching staff ranks 11th in ERA. Junior Caminero leads the team in home runs and RBIs and had a double and a walk in Game 2. The Rays still boast a strong offense and will look to get their bats going in the series finale to avoid a sweep. On the mound for Tampa Bay is Ryan Pepiot (5-6, 3.36 ERA). He has seven quality starts this season and has been limiting damage effectively in recent outings.

Best Bet: Tampa Bay Spread