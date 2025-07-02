Athletics vs Rays Odds, Spread, and Total

The Athletics have won two games in a row and will look to complete the sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays.
The A's are 36-52 and sit last in the AL West. They took Game 1 by a score of 6-4 and followed it up with a 4-3 win in Game 2. In the opener, the A's jumped out to an early lead, gave it up, then rallied late to secure the win. In Game 2, they fell behind early, traded runs with Tampa, and ultimately found a way to win in extra innings. Shea Langeliers led the way with two hits, two runs scored, and a home run.
The Rays are 47-39 and third in the AL East. Tampa has dropped three straight games, with pitching performances ranging from below average to decent. The offense has been inconsistent and is starting to trend downward. Both losses in this series came in the late innings. In Game 2, the Rays hit three solo home runs but struggled to come up with big hits with runners on base.
Spread
- Athletics +1.5 (-107)
- Rays -1.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Athletics +182
- Rays -211
Total
- OVER 9 (-100)
- UNDER 9 (-116)
*The above data was collected on July 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Athletics vs Rays Betting Trends
- The total has gone UNDER in eight of Athletics' last 11 games.
- Athletics are 4-2 SU in their last six games against Tampa Bay.
- The total has gone UNDER in five of Athletics' last seven games on the road.
- Tampa Bay is 1-4 SU in its last five games.
- The total has gone UNDER in five of Tampa Bay's last six games against the Athletics.
- The total has gone OVER in four of Tampa Bay's last five games at home.
Athletics vs Rays Injury Reports
Athletics
- Zack Gelof, 2B - 60-day il
- Miguel Andujar, LF - 10-day il
Tampa Bay Rays
- Richie Palacios, LF - 10-day il
- Ha-Seong Kim, SS - 60-day il
- Jonny DeLuca, CF - 60-day il
- Logan Driscoll, C - Day-to-day
Athletics vs Rays Predictions and Picks
The A's are 21-25 on the road and 4-6 in their last ten games. They rank 16th in runs scored, 13th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, Oakland has the second-worst ERA in the league. Brent Rooker leads the team in home runs but went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Game 2. The A's will look to secure their first three-game winning streak in two weeks. On the mound for Oakland is Mitch Spence (2-3, 3.82 ERA). He has yet to record a quality start, and his recent outings have been inconsistent.
Tampa Bay is 27-25 at home and 5-5 in its last ten games. The Rays rank seventh in runs scored, second in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging percentage. Their pitching staff ranks 11th in ERA. Junior Caminero leads the team in home runs and RBIs and had a double and a walk in Game 2. The Rays still boast a strong offense and will look to get their bats going in the series finale to avoid a sweep. On the mound for Tampa Bay is Ryan Pepiot (5-6, 3.36 ERA). He has seven quality starts this season and has been limiting damage effectively in recent outings.
Best Bet: Tampa Bay Spread
The Rays are only a game and a half out of first place in the AL East and desperately need to salvage a game against the lowly A's. Tampa has a fairly consistent pitcher on the mound for the finale, and the offense has shown flashes with home runs and a few big innings in this series. They just need to put it all together.