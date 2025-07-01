Tampa Bay Rays vs Oakland Athletics: Odds, Run Line, and Total

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 30: Brandon Lowe #8 of the Tampa Bay Rays is taggedd out at home by Shea Langeliers #23 of the Athletics in the eighth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field on June 30, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Rays' pitching staff faltered to begin yesterday's series opener, and then it blew another gasket at the worst time. The Rays fought back from a 0-4 deficit after the Athletics dinged starter Drew Rasmussen immediately with a three-run homer, tying the tilt prior to Oakland's winning rally in the ninth.

Tampa Bay will attempt to even the series when Oakland visits George M. Steinbrenner Field for the middle match tonight, set to begin at 7:05 p.m. EST.

Sportsbooks are confident that the Rays will bounce back. Tampa Bay is nipping at the New York Yankees' heels in the AL East race, while Oakland is mired in the cellar of the AL West division with an awful 34-52 record. But is it the teams' overall standing, or the pitching matchup that's got the Rays favored tonight?

Spread

Rays -1.5 (+111)

Athletics +1.5 (-136)

Moneyline

Rays -175

Athletics +144

Total

Over 8.5 (-113)

Under 8.5 (+110)

*The above data was collected on July 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Oakland Athletics Betting Trends

Totals have gone under in seven of Tampa Bay's last nine games against Oakland.

The Tampa Bay Rays have gone 11-6 in their last 17 ball games.

Oakland is 6-12 in its last 18 games against Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Oakland Athletics Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Rays

Center fielder Jonny DeLuca is on the 60-day IL with a right shoulder strain.

Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim is on the 60-day IL with a shoulder injury.

Pitcher Hunter Bigge is on the 15-day IL with a right lat strain.

Left fielder Richie Palacios is on the 10-day IL with a right knee sprain.

Relief pitcher Alex Faedo is on the 60-day IL with right shoulder inflammation.

Oakland Athletics

Second baseman Zack Gelof is on the 60-day IL with an upper-body injury.

Left fielder Miguel Andujar is on the 10-day IL with a strained right oblique.

Relief pitcher Brady Basso is on the 60-day IL with a strained left shoulder.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Oakland Athletics Predictions and Picks

Oakland's catcher, Shea Langeliers, nailed the visitors' first-inning shot off Rasmussen in his first at-bat since returning from injury. Junior Caminero of Tampa Bay later answered with his 21st home run of the year. The sequence helps to illustrate why Tampa Bay remains the favorite against Oakland after yesterday's defeat, as Tampa matches Oakland's best slugging with superior star power.

The Rays' pitching edge could be overblown, however. Probable hurler Shane Baz is 8-3 compared to Oakland's .500 starter Jeffrey Springs, but comparable ERAs show that Springs has been fighting. He's allowed just six runs in his last three starts. "After 99 pitches, ... (Springs) was still looking unstoppable," gushed Sean Campbell of the Sacramento Bee after Springs' recent defeat of Cleveland.