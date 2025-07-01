Minnesota Twins vs Miami Marlins Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Minnesota Twins will take on the Miami Marlins to open an interleague three-game series. These teams enter in drastically different circumstances, with the Twins losing 13 of their last 17 contests, a skid that has seen them tumble down the AL Central standings. Meanwhile, the Marlins have managed to win seven straight games, sweeping both the San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In order to keep the win streak going, the Marlins will have to find a way to get past Joe Ryan. Ryan has been one of the most underrated pitchers of the 2025 campaign, posting a 2.86 ERA and a .89 WHIP through 15 starts. Ryan's last outing was indicative of how good he has been this season, as he shut the Seattle Mariners out over six innings of work. The Marlins have been scorching hot at the plate lately, but keeping that going against Ryan is a tough proposition at best.

Opposing Ryan is Miami starter Edward Cabrera. Cabrera did not get off to a hot start this season, but a recent string of quality starts has turned him into a viable starter for a Marlins team that desperately needs help in the pitching department. Performances against the Giants and the Philadelphia Phillies, two of the better offenses in the MLB, have Cabrera's ERA all the way down to 3.78, a number that seemed unachievable after watching the righty's first few starts. The Twins have lacked consistency at the plate lately, opening the door for another solid outing from Cabrera.

Spread

Twins -1.5 (+122)

Marlins +1.5 (-148)

Moneyline

Twins -140

Marlins +125

Totals

Over 7.5 (-113)

Under 7.5 (-102)

*The above data was collected on July 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Twins vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Twins are 44-40 ATS this season.

The Twins are 27-18 ATS when they play on the road.

The under is 24-18-3 when Minnesota plays away from home.

The Marlins are 47-35 ATS this season.

The Marlins are 20-21 ATS when playing at home.

The under is 23-18 when Miami plays at home.

Twins vs Marlins Injury Reports

Minnesota Twins

Royce Lewis, DH - Out

Miami Marlins

Derek Hill, OF - Out

Jesus Tinoco, RP - Out

Twins vs Marlins Predictions and Picks