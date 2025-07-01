CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 15: A detailed view of the NFL logo on a football prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

July means football season is here! Wait. What? We haven't seen a single fireworks display, cracked the lid on the outdoor grill, or watched a single hot dog eating contest! So what is the deal? Here is the answer: The Hall of Fame game between the Chargers and Lions is early this year. It is July 31st! The Hall of Fame game is the beginning of pre season NFL football. In fact the Chargers open camp for rookies on the 12th. Veterans report on the 16th. It's here!

Regionally the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookies report on the 21st while the veterans report on the 22nd. Miami Dolphins rookies report on the 15th and veterans report on the 22nd!

College football kicks off with its round of conference media days this month too.

The Big 12 Media Days are July 8 and 9 at Frisco Texas.

The SEC Media Days are in Atlanta July 14-17.

The ACC Media Days, also known as the ACC Football Kickoff is July 22-25 in Charlotte.

The Big Ten Media Days will be July 22-24, and for the first time ever will take place in Las Vegas!

By the first week of August college teams report and are in full swing preparing for the first week of games later that month. In fact the first nationally televised college football game on ESPN is August 23rd in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic featuring Iowa State and Kansas State. August 30th features Texas at Ohio State and Notre Dame at Miami in a full slate of games.