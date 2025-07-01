ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

July Means Football Season is Here

Craig Shemon
July Means Football

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 15: A detailed view of the NFL logo on a football prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

July means football season is here! Wait. What? We haven't seen a single fireworks display, cracked the lid on the outdoor grill, or watched a single hot dog eating contest! So what is the deal? Here is the answer: The Hall of Fame game between the Chargers and Lions is early this year. It is July 31st! The Hall of Fame game is the beginning of pre season NFL football. In fact the Chargers open camp for rookies on the 12th. Veterans report on the 16th. It's here!

Regionally the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookies report on the 21st while the veterans report on the 22nd. Miami Dolphins rookies report on the 15th and veterans report on the 22nd!

College football kicks off with its round of conference media days this month too.

JULY MEANS FOOTBALL

The Big 12 Media Days are July 8 and 9 at Frisco Texas.

The SEC Media Days are in Atlanta July 14-17.

The ACC Media Days, also known as the ACC Football Kickoff is July 22-25 in Charlotte.

The Big Ten Media Days will be July 22-24, and for the first time ever will take place in Las Vegas!

By the first week of August college teams report and are in full swing preparing for the first week of games later that month. In fact the first nationally televised college football game on ESPN is August 23rd in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic featuring Iowa State and Kansas State. August 30th features Texas at Ohio State and Notre Dame at Miami in a full slate of games.

July means football and we are here for all of it! For the latest exciting College and NFL football talk and analysis tune in each weekday from 2-6pm to Craig Shemon and Company on ESPN Southwest Florida.

College FootballcollegefootballJulyNFL
Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
Related Stories
Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Miami Dolphins
NFLSteelers Get Jalen Ramsey in Major Trade with DolphinsDiana Beasley
Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens
NFLNFL Gives Justin Tucker 10-Game Suspension for Breaking Personal Conduct RulesDiana Beasley
Head coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts against the Washington Commanders
NFLBuccaneers Sign Bowles, Licht to Multi-Year ExtensionsDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub