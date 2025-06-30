Thunder’s Jalen Williams Needs Wrist Surgery After Playing Through Injury During Championship Run

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams will undergo surgery for a torn right wrist ligament, the team announced Monday. The 24-year-old played through the injury during the Thunder's successful NBA championship run.

Williams injured his wrist in a game against Phoenix during the final week of regular season. Though he needed to wear a brace during practices, he managed to play in every playoff game.

"Never happened with this guy [that people knew about his injury]. He powered through... showed incredible mental endurance and security in himself," said Thunder executive Sam Presti to Yahoo Sports.

Doctors expect him to be ready for the 2025-26 season opener. Previously, he only dealt with minor injuries - an eye problem in 2022, hip issues in 2023, and a twisted ankle in 2024.

In his third season, Williams posted impressive playoff stats: 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. Playing 34.6 minutes per game, he averaged 1.4 steals while helping Oklahoma City win its first NBA title in a seven-game series against Indiana.

He grabbed attention with a 40-point performance in Game 5 of the Finals. Coach Mark Daigneault relied on him to run the offense against Indiana's tough defense.

After signing a big five-year, $296 million deal under new CBA rules, Williams earned spots on the All-Star, All-NBA, and All-Defensive teams this season.