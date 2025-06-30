Steelers Get Jalen Ramsey in Major Trade with Dolphins

In a surprising move, the Pittsburgh Steelers grabbed cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith from Miami. The Dolphins received safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and draft picks in return.

The trade sends a 2027 fifth-round pick from Pittsburgh to Miami, with the Steelers getting a seventh-round pick back that year. This major trade shakes up both defensive lineups just as teams get ready for camp.

For the money part, Pittsburgh will handle most of Ramsey's contract. Miami will pay $7 million - $4 million they've already paid this year plus $3 million toward his big $26.6 million salary in 2025.

The deal comes after weeks of problems between Miami and Ramsey, who didn't show up for required minicamp during contract discussions. Both sides needed a change.

The Steelers struggled with pass defense last year. Now with Ramsey joining new additions Darius Slay Jr. and Joey Porter Jr., their secondary looks much stronger.

At 31, the star defender has put up great numbers - 24 interceptions, 108 pass breakups, and 534 tackles in nine years. His seven Pro Bowl appearances and three All-Pro honors prove he's one of the best.

For Miami, Fitzpatrick comes back home. They picked him from Alabama before trading him to Pittsburgh, where he became an All-Pro star in the defensive backfield.

Smith signed a one-year extension when coming to Pittsburgh. He'll help Pat Freiermuth after playing in Atlanta, bringing good catching and blocking skills that fit what offensive coordinator Arthur Smith wants to do.