Federal Investigation Looks into NBA Guard Malik Beasley Over Suspicious Betting Activity

Diana Beasley
Malik Beasley #5 of the Detroit Pistons in action in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs
Federal investigators have launched an investigation into NBA guard Malik Beasley over concerning betting patterns linked to his games with the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2023-24 season.

In January 2024, a major sportsbook reported unusual betting activity. Multiple bets were placed predicting Beasley would get fewer than 2.5 rebounds against Portland. These bets failed when he grabbed six rebounds that night.

"Many clients are investigated without being charged," said attorney Steve Haney to Tom The Finder.

The Brooklyn Eastern District office is heading the investigation, with NBA officials promising to fully cooperate. This development comes as betting scandals continue to shake up professional sports across the country.

News of the investigation disrupted what looked like a sure thing - a lucrative $45 million deal over three years with Detroit. The story broke right before contract talks were about to begin.

Still, Beasley kept performing on the court. His shooting for Detroit was outstanding in 2024-25, as he hit 319 three-pointers - ranking second in the league. Playing every game, he averaged 16.3 points per game.

During the season under investigation, he started 77 games for Milwaukee, averaging 11.3 points across 79 games.

While Beasley hasn't been charged, this investigation follows the NBA's tough approach shown in 2023. That year, they permanently banned Jontay Porter after he was caught manipulating his own stats for betting purposes.

