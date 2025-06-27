Orlando City SC vs FC Cincinnati: Odds, Spread, and Total

COMMERCE CITY, COLORADO – JUNE 14: Pedro Gallese #1 of Orlando City tends goal against the Colorado Rapids in the second half at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on June 14, 2025 in Commerce City, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Orlando City SC is finally getting traction on the MLS Eastern Conference table. While it's true that the Lions passed Inter Miami thanks to the latter club taking time off from league play, Orlando is also within three points of FC Cincinnati in second and in range of the conference's leader, Philadelphia .

Now comes the chance to win a six-point contest, and potentially reach that runner-up spot. Orlando City follows Wednesday's 4-2 win in St. Louis with a visit from FC Cincinnati this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Orlando's attack leads Philadelphia with 36 goals scored to Philly's 35 through 19 rounds of the season. It makes Cincinnati's incomplete back line appear vulnerable this weekend, as Miles Robinson remains with the USMNT through the remainder of the Gold Cup. Yet, the Ohioans brushed aside their lineup woes to produce a second win in a row at Montreal. Do the odds favoring Orlando simply underestimate Cincy?

Spread

Orlando City SC -0.5 (+105)

FC Cincinnati +0.5 (-125)

Moneyline

Orlando City SC EV

FC Cincinnati +260

Draw +260

Total

Over 2.75 (-112)

Under 2.75 (-108)

The above data was collected on June 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Orlando City SC vs FC Cincinnati Betting Trends

Orlando City SC is 2-1-3 all-time against FC Cincinnati.

Five of Orlando City's last 10 scores have totaled five goals or more.

Cincinnati has lost only once in its last seven league matches.

Orlando City SC vs FC Cincinnati Injury Reports

Orlando City SC

Defender Alex Freeman is out on national team duty.

Forward Duncan McGuire is out with a shoulder injury.

Midfielder Joran Gerbet is questionable with a thigh injury.

FC Cincinnati

Defender Nick Hagglund is out with a chest injury.

Defender Miles Robinson is out on national team duty.

Forward Sergio Santos is out with a leg injury.

Orlando City SC vs FC Cincinnati Predictions and Picks

Orlando City might have a harder row to plow than its bright odds to win on Saturday imply. First, the talent omissions that Cincinnati is dealing with are nothing compared to how the Gold Cup is ravaging teams like Minnesota and Philadelphia while the MLS holds concurrent rounds. In addition, the hype for Orlando's latest win in the Gateway City reveals in itself some of the challenges that the Lions will face this weekend.

David Rohe from The Mane Land says that striker Ramiro Enrique should be called “Deuce” following his brace in the 4-2 win over St. Louis City . But he's only a supplementary forward who isn't poised for the same success against Cincinnati's finer defense. Lions manager Oscar Pareja thanked his players for enduring the heat of Missouri. Saturday's hot, stormy forecast for Orlando poses similar problems.