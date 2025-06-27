NFL Gives Justin Tucker 10-Game Suspension for Breaking Personal Conduct Rules

The NFL handed down a 10-game suspension to free agent kicker Justin Tucker for the 2025 season after violating personal conduct rules. The suspension runs from late August to mid-November.

Claims of sexual misconduct came to light in February 2025, involving massage therapy sessions. The parties reached an agreement without needing mediation or hearings, quickly ending the NFL's investigation.

"The allegations are serious and concerning," said Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta to NFL.com.

Tucker can still sign with NFL teams despite the suspension. The timing of his punishment lines up with the league's roster cut deadline, making teams' choices more complicated.

The suspension comes after a rough patch for the seven-time Pro Bowl pick. His last season with the Ravens in 2024 was rough - making only 22 of 30 field goals, his worst rate ever at 73.3%.

During his 12 NFL seasons, Tucker set record after record. His incredible 66-yard field goal remains the longest ever in NFL history, while his impressive 89.1% career accuracy shows how good he's been.

After going undrafted from Texas in 2012, the 35-year-old found success in Baltimore. He capped his rookie year by winning Super Bowl XLVII.

The Ravens kept quiet during the investigation. But rumors suggested they were thinking about switching kickers even before these troubling claims came up.