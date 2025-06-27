ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

NFL Gives Justin Tucker 10-Game Suspension for Breaking Personal Conduct Rules

Diana Beasley
Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens
Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

The NFL handed down a 10-game suspension to free agent kicker Justin Tucker for the 2025 season after violating personal conduct rules. The suspension runs from late August to mid-November.

Claims of sexual misconduct came to light in February 2025, involving massage therapy sessions. The parties reached an agreement without needing mediation or hearings, quickly ending the NFL's investigation.

"The allegations are serious and concerning," said Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta to NFL.com.

Tucker can still sign with NFL teams despite the suspension. The timing of his punishment lines up with the league's roster cut deadline, making teams' choices more complicated.

The suspension comes after a rough patch for the seven-time Pro Bowl pick. His last season with the Ravens in 2024 was rough - making only 22 of 30 field goals, his worst rate ever at 73.3%.

During his 12 NFL seasons, Tucker set record after record. His incredible 66-yard field goal remains the longest ever in NFL history, while his impressive 89.1% career accuracy shows how good he's been.

After going undrafted from Texas in 2012, the 35-year-old found success in Baltimore. He capped his rookie year by winning Super Bowl XLVII.

The Ravens kept quiet during the investigation. But rumors suggested they were thinking about switching kickers even before these troubling claims came up.

While Tucker has said he's innocent since the claims became public, the agreed-upon suspension means he can't appeal or get more hearings.

Baltimore RavensJustin TuckerNFL
Diana BeasleyWriter
Related Stories
Head coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts against the Washington Commanders
NFLBuccaneers Sign Bowles, Licht to Multi-Year ExtensionsDiana Beasley
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft
NFLNFL Pushed Teams to Limit Guaranteed Contracts, Documents ShowDiana Beasley
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson speaks at the press conference announcing the hiring of new head coach Aaron Glenn
NFLJets Owner Johnson Buys Crystal Palace Stake, Clearing UEFA RoadblockDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub