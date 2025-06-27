Masai Ujiri Steps Down from Raptors’ Front Office After 30-52 Season

With one year left on his contract and following a rough season, Masai Ujiri stepped away from his leadership roles with the Toronto Raptors. His departure came just after the 2025 NBA Draft, as teams began their free agent pursuits.

The Raptors had a terrible year, missing the playoffs once again. Their disappointing 30-52 record showed how much they'd dropped off from their championship days. The team's slide was a huge contrast from when Ujiri first stepped in.

His quick departure leaves the team scrambling. With important roster decisions coming up and free agency around the corner, replacing him won't be easy.

Ujiri left his mark through gutsy decisions since 2013. His biggest move - trading fan-favorite DeMar DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard in 2018 - led to Toronto's first NBA championship the following year.

Before taking the reins in Toronto, he made waves in Denver, grabbing the league's executive of the year award. He started as Toronto's international scout in 2008, before working his way up to president five years later.

During his time, Toronto became a playoff regular from 2014 to 2020. The team's performance in these years remains their best stretch ever.

His success broke new ground as the first African GM in North American sports. Born to Kenyan and Nigerian parents in England, he later became Canadian, making him unique among NBA executives.

Beyond basketball, he dedicated himself to developing the sport in Africa through camps and youth initiatives.

Shifts at the top of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, with Rogers Communications grabbing more power, suggest more changes ahead.