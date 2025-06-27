Marlins vs Diamondbacks Odds, Spread, and Total

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Xavier Edwards #9 of the Miami Marlins standing on second base reacts after hitting a two-run RBI double against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the eighth inning at Oracle Park on June 26, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Fresh off a sweep in San Francisco, the Marlins head to the desert looking to extend their longest win streak of the season. They'll open a three-game set against the Diamondbacks tonight at Chase Field, with first pitch scheduled for 8:40 p.m. EST.

Miami (34–45) has won four straight, including a 12–5 rout of the Giants yesterday. Kyle Stowers and Agustin Ramirez each homered and drove in three runs to overcome a rough start from Jansen Junk, who gave up five runs in 3.2 innings.

Rookie right-hander Eury Perez (0–2, 6.17 ERA) takes the mound for Miami after three shaky starts earlier this season. Perez has not given up a home run but will face an offense in the top five in the majors at launching balls over the fence.

The Diamondbacks (41–39) dropped their series finale against the White Sox but have won three of their last five. Merrill Kelly (7–3, 3.39 ERA) gets the start for Arizona, looking to continue a strong season that includes a 1.05 WHIP and 93 strikeouts over 93 innings.

Spread

Marlins +1.5 (-140)

Diamondbacks -1.5 (+118)

Moneyline

Marlins +155

Diamondbacks -167

Total

Over 8.5 (-107)

Under 8.5 (-104)

*The above data was collected on June 27, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Marlins vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Marlins are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks are 6-4 against the spread in their past 10 games.

The Marlins are 6-0 in their last six games on the road but 0-6 in their last six against the Diamondbacks.

The total has gone under in six of the Marlins' last nine games.

The total has gone over in eight of the Diamondbacks' last 11 games.

The total has gone under in 10 of the last 15 matchups between the two teams.

Marlins vs Diamondbacks Injury Reports

Marlins

Derek Hill, CF — 10-day IL (wrist).

Max Meyer, SP — 15-day IL (hip).

Rob Brantly, C —60-day IL (lat).

Andrew Nardi, RP — 60-day IL (back).

Jesus Tinoco, RP — 15-day IL (forearm).

Diamondbacks

Eugenio Suarez, 3B — Day-to-day (hand).

Ildemaro Vargas, 2B — 10-day IL (foot).

Corbin Carroll, RF — 10-day IL (wrist).

Gabriel Moreno, C — 10-day IL (finger).

Marlins vs Diamondbacks Predictions and Picks

"The Dbacks have won their last six meetings against the Marlins, including a 3-0 series sweep this season in Miami, with a combined 22-10 score .... The Diamondbacks have a better overall record and have been slightly above average at home, while the Marlins have been weak on the road .... The Dbacks have the pitching advantage and a superior offense, being even better against righties, so I expect them to be winning this game at the end of the first 5 innings." — Nikos Lagouretos, PickDawgz

"Merrill Kelly is simply in a better rhythm than Eury Perez right now, and Arizona's offense offers way more pop. The D-backs have outscored Miami by nearly 100 runs this season (413 to 318) and have a clear power advantage with 115 home runs compared to Miami's 66. Arizona also holds the edge in team ERA and WHIP, which should help them hold down a Marlins lineup that ranks near the bottom in slugging. Final Score Prediction: Arizona Diamondbacks win 6-3." — Jake Allmann, Picks and Parlays