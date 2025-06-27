Inter Miami vs Paris Saint-Germain: Odds, Spread, and Total

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JUNE 23: Tadeo Allende #21 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group A match between Internacional CF Miami and SE Palmeiras at Hard Rock Stadium on June 23, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

David Beckham's club is facing the biggest match in Major League Soccer's history. As the sportsbook lines on the upcoming knockout round in the FIFA Club World Cup illustrate, Inter Miami is also battling the toughest opponent that any MLS team has ever met … the toughest in the world, as a matter of fact. FIFA's Round of 16 has paired Inter Miami against Paris Saint-Germain at noon EST this Sunday.

Paris Saint-Germain won the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League title game over Inter Milan by the surreal score of 5-0. Paris has rebuilt an even greater football empire, fewer than three years after letting go of Miami's current superstar, Lionel Messi, and Les Bleus icon, Kylian Mbappe. Ousmane Dembele has produced so many goals as PSG's latest striker that it's made that roster turnover into a nonissue.

PSG's one-to-five odds to beat Inter Miami without a tiebreaker aren't as devastating for the Herons as they look. The Parisians get prohibitive betting lines of 1-to-10 or 1-to-20 against French teams with budgets similar to Miami's. Messi is always a threat to score, but in addition, the back lines of clubs like PSG aren't as fine-tuned as they were in spring.

Spread

Inter Miami +2 (-105)

Paris Saint-Germain -2 (-115)

Moneyline

Inter Miami +1100

Paris Saint-Germain -500

Draw +650

Total

Over 3.5 (-110)

Under 3.5 (-110)

The above data was collected on June 27, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Inter Miami vs Paris Saint-Germain Betting Trends

Inter Miami is on a six-game unbeaten streak across competitions.

Totals have gone over in five of Inter Miami's last six games.

PSG has won in seven of its last eight appearances.

Inter Miami is 3-1-6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Inter Miami vs Paris Saint-Germain Injury Reports

Inter Miami

Midfielder David Ruiz is out with a hamstring strain.

Goalkeeper Drake Callender is out with a sports hernia.

Midfielder Yannick Bright is out with a muscle injury.

Paris Saint-Germain

Defender Nordi Mukiele is out with a calf strain.

Inter Miami vs Paris Saint-Germain Predictions and Picks

Inter Miami can hope for just two advantages over PSG. One is Messi's playmaking ability, and the other is the Parisians' hesitation to play a pressing style in the Club World Cup. PSG swarmed Inter Milan's wonderful backs with a "Southampton"-style press in the Champions League finale, but wasn't as aggressive in the current event's Group Stage, even when losing 0-1 to Botafogo by surprise.

PSG could also have tactical reasons for sitting back against Inter Miami. Oscar Ustari has done more than make saves to keep the Herons unbeaten through three rounds, sending accurate long balls down the pitch to help spring players like Telasco Segovia on counterattacks. The Parisians can easily post a clean sheet if Miami's forwards don't run free, increasing the chances of a slower-paced PSG effort.