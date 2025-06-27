Former Rays Star Franco Gets Two-Year Suspended Sentence in Sexual Abuse Case

A Dominican court found ex-Rays shortstop Wander Franco guilty in a sexual abuse case involving a 14-year-old girl. The judge handed down a two-year suspended prison sentence on Wednesday.

When Franco was 21, he began an illegal relationship with the minor. Under the suspended sentence conditions, he won't go to jail but must follow strict guidelines, including staying away from minors.

The court sentenced the victim's mother to 10 years in prison. She accepted money and gifts from Franco in exchange for allowing him to see her daughter over four months.

MLB has kept Franco sidelined without pay since July 2023. They're still investigating the matter through their domestic violence and abuse policy.

The Rays supported MLB's ongoing investigation. "We respect the legal process in the Dominican Republic and will continue to cooperate with MLB as they monitor the situation," the team told Front Office Sports.

Back home, two more young girls came forward with allegations against Franco. In a separate incident last November, police arrested him over weapons charges - that case is still pending.

Franco signed a massive 11-year, $182 million deal with the Rays in 2021. While on MLB's restricted list, his contract remains in place but he receives no salary or service time.

The case draws parallels to Felipe Vázquez, a former Pirates pitcher. After doing time for crimes against minors, he was deported from the U.S. He now plays in Venezuela, permanently banned from MLB.

The scandal broke on social media last August 13th. Dominican authorities and MLB immediately launched their investigations.