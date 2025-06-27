Duke Makes History as All Five Starters Picked in 2025 NBA Draft

In an incredible show of talent, Duke's starting five earned spots in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Dallas Mavericks grabbed Cooper Flagg with the first pick, pulling off something rarely seen in NCAA history.

Duke now joins 2012 Kentucky and 2006 Connecticut in a select group - they're the only programs to have their entire starting lineup drafted in one night.

The picks rolled in quickly. After Flagg went first, Charlotte picked up Kon Knueppel at fourth. Phoenix jumped in through a Houston trade to get Khaman Maluach at tenth.

The excitement continued for Duke's players. Charlotte struck again, taking Sion James at 33, while Cleveland picked up Tyrese Proctor with the 49th pick. As luck would have it, James and Knueppel will start their NBA journey together in Charlotte.

Flagg's selection adds another milestone to Duke's draft legacy. He follows Paolo Banchero, Zion Williamson, Kyrie Irving, Elton Brand and Art Heyman as the sixth Blue Devil taken first.

During his short time in college, Flagg dominated the court. He led the team with 19.2 points while pulling down 7.2 rebounds and adding 4.2 assists per game. His defense was impressive too - he averaged 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks each game.

Transfer guard James showed up big when it counted. He scored double digits throughout key ACC games and NCAA tournament matchups.

Coming off their Final Four appearance, the Blue Devils now need to completely rebuild. Coach Jon Scheyer has to fill all five starting spots with his entire lineup going pro.

While Duke has sent multiple players to the draft before, this group is different. Never before had all five picks been regular starters - previous years mixed starters with bench players.