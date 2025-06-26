Ronaldo Signs Two-Year Extension with Al Nassr, Eyes 1,000 Career Goals

Al Nassr secured Cristiano Ronaldo through 2027, ending speculation about the soccer star's future. The new deal keeps the Portuguese forward in Saudi Arabia's Pro League into his 40s.

"A new chapter begins. Same passing, same dream. Let's make history," said Ronaldo to ESPN.

With 938 goals to his name, the striker now aims for an incredible milestone - 1,000 career goals. This contract gives him a chance to chase that goal until age 43.

The signing ends weeks of swirling rumors. While major FIFA Club World Cup teams made their pitch, the superstar chose to stay with his Saudi club.

Since joining Al Nassr in 2022, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner triggered a soccer revolution in Saudi Arabia. TV viewership jumped, and jersey sales hit all-time highs.

His influence extends beyond the pitch. When he chose Saudi Arabia, other stars followed suit, transforming the desert nation into an emerging soccer force.

The club's management pushed hard to keep their star player. They beat out tough competition from teams preparing for upcoming FIFA Club World Cups.

The deal comes as a surprise after recent suggestions of departure. The soccer legend had hinted his Al-Fateh game might be his last in an Al Nassr jersey.

At 40, he's among a select few still playing at the highest level. His decision to stay supports Saudi Arabia's bid to host major soccer tournaments.