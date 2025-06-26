Nets Make History with Five First-Round Draft Picks

Brooklyn made NBA history by grabbing five players in the first round of the 2025 draft, beating Minnesota's previous record of four picks from 2009.

The picks landed at spots 8, 19, 22, 26, and 27. In an interesting twist, Brooklyn went with four guards. They nabbed BYU star Egor Demin with their top pick at number eight.

"I was playing all my life a point guard, so I see myself as a point guard... If coach wants me to be a center, I'll be a center... I just know that I'm a playmaker," said Demin to Yahoo Sports.

At 19, they snagged Saint Quentin's speedy Nolan Traoré. North Carolina's Drake Powell came at 22, while German talent Ben Saraf from Ratiopharm Ulm was picked at 26. Michigan big man Danny Wolf completed their first-round picks at 27.

Demin, a skilled 6-foot-9 playmaker, put up 10.6 points and handed out 5.5 assists at BYU. Most mock drafts had him and Traoré going later, at 13 and 22 respectively.

Through deals with Boston and Atlanta on June 24, Brooklyn picked up another pick. They held onto their second-round spot at 36 as well.

After missing the playoffs for two straight years, this draft gives the team a fresh direction. Under new coach Jordi Fernández, the team struggled to a 26-56 record last season.