Marlins vs Giants Odds, Spread, and Total

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: Otto Lopez #6 of the Miami Marlins hits an RBI single scoring Nick Fortes against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the 10th inning at Oracle Park on June 25, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Riding a three-game win streak and some late-inning momentum, the Marlins will try to close out their West Coast swing with another win this afternoon against the Giants. First pitch at Oracle Park is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. EST.

Miami (33–45) leads the season series 3–2 after Wednesday's 8–5 extra-innings win. Otto Lopez's go-ahead single in the 10th helped cap a night that included 13 hits and another strong showing from Kyle Stowers, who finished 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Right-hander Janson Junk (2–0, 2.60 ERA) gets the start for Miami. The 28-year-old will make his second start of the year after five appearances out of the bullpen. He'll be opposed by Giants rookie Hayden Birdsong (3–1, 3.25 ERA), who gave up seven hits and five walks in a 4.1-inning start last week.

San Francisco (44–36) enters the finale tied for second in the NL West but has dropped two straight to Miami. Heliot Ramos continues to pace the offense, hitting .288 with 13 home runs and 44 RBIs, while Wilmer Flores leads the club in runs driven in (54).

Xavier Edwards (.288) and Stowers (.274, 11 HR, 35 RBI) have led the charge for a Marlins offense that's averaged 6.3 runs during its three-game streak.

Spread

Marlins +1.5 (-140)

Giants -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline

Marlins +163

Giants -177

Total

OVER 7.5 (-120)

UNDER 7.5 (-103)

*The above data was collected on June 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Marlins vs Giants Betting Trends

Miami is 5-0 straight up in their last five games on the road.

The Giants are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of the Marlins' last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in 14 of the Giants' last 20 games at home.

The Marlins are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The Giants are 2-8 against the spread in their past 10 games.

Marlins vs Giants Injury Reports

Marlins

Max Meyer, SP — 15-day IL (hip).

Rob Brantly, C — 60-day IL (lat).

Andrew Nardi, RP — 60-day IL (back).

Derek Hill, CF — 10-day IL (wrist).

Jesus Tinoco, RP — 15-day IL (forearm).

Giants

Matt Chapman, 3B — 10-day IL (hand).

Jerar Encarnacion, RF — 10-day IL (oblique).

Marlins vs Giants Predictions and Picks

"Miami took the opening game of this set, but they still aren't a team that strikes fear in the hearts of opposing starting pitchers .... With that said, the Giants are a solid team at home, they have a better lineup, and Birdsong is due to bounce back after a few rough outings. He beat the Marlins earlier this month on the road and should get the job done here. Take the Giants on getaway day here." — Chris King, Winners and Whiners