Heat Have Eyes on Warriors’ Kuminga for 2025 Free Agency

NBA insider Shams Charania of Sports Illustrated reports Miami hopes to land Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga when he becomes a restricted free agent in 2025.

The dynamic forward averaged 15.3 points while grabbing 4.6 rebounds and adding 2.2 assists in just 24.3 minutes per game last season. While Golden State wants to keep their rising star, they're open to discussing potential sign-and-trade options.

Kuminga made his mark in the playoffs against Minnesota with consecutive scoring outings. He put up 26 points in Game 5 after scoring 23 in Game 4.

Over his four NBA seasons, the athletic wing has put up consistent numbers - 12.5 points and 4 rebounds on average. His three-point shooting jumped to 36% this year, drawing interest from teams league-wide.

Teams are monitoring how Golden State manages their aging veterans alongside Curry with younger talent. Their openness to trade talks suggests some tough decisions are coming.

After missing out on players like Kevin Durant before, Miami's front office continues to aim high. They're looking to add more firepower to coach Erik Spoelstra's system.

With his age and defensive skills, Kuminga could attract multiple teams. Starting only 10 games last season points to room for growth in a bigger role.