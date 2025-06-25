Orlando City SC vs St. Louis CITY: Odds, Spread, and Total

COMMERCE CITY, COLORADO – JUNE 14: Ivan Angulo #77 of Orlando City advances the ball against the Colorado Rapids in the first half at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on June 14, 2025 in Commerce City, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Orlando City SC and St. Louis CITY will meet for just the second time in Major League Soccer history when the Florida club visits the Gateway City tonight at 8:30 p.m. EST.

After facing opponents like Miami, Portland, and Nashville in late spring, a trip to St. Louis feels like a reprieve for the Lions. But as has been the case with much of Orlando's season thus far, the visit could prove to be an unexpected hurdle. St. Louis CITY has been showing signs of life on home grounds, defeated only once in six appearances since dropping three points to Columbus back in April.

Orlando has the talent to make Missouri's good times into a mirage. Tonight's tentative sportsbook odds on Orlando tell a different story, one related to the shaky goaltending that the Lions have had at times.

Spread

Orlando City SC -0.25 (+102)

St. Louis CITY +0.25 (-122)

Moneyline

Orlando City SC +130

St. Louis CITY +190

Draw +265

Total

Over 3 (+102)

Under 3 (-122)

*The above data was collected on June 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Orlando City SC vs St. Louis CITY Betting Trends

Orlando City SC has produced three clean sheets in the last seven matches.

Totals have gone over in seven of Orlando City's last nine appearances.

The total has gone over in nine of St. Louis CITY's last 12 games across competitions.

Orlando and St. Louis have met only once, Orlando winning 2-1 in August of 2023.

Orlando City SC vs St. Louis CITY Injury Reports

Orlando City SC

Forward Nico Rodríguez is out with a thigh injury.

Forward Duncan McGuire is out with a shoulder injury.

Defender Alex Freeman is out on national team duty.

St. Louis CITY

Midfielder Rasmus Alm is out with a hip injury.

Midfielder Chris Durkin is out with a knee injury.

Defender Henry Kessler is out with a hamstring pull.

Midfielder Eduard Lowen is out with a hamstring pull.

Defender Joakim Nilsson is out with a knee injury.

Orlando City SC vs St. Louis CITY Predictions and Picks

Orlando City and Inter Miami have become comparable teams, at least as long as Miami's starting keeper is out, and Orlando's starting keeper is a topic of debate. Orlando GK Pedro Gallese's shutout of Colorado helped the Lions regain their defensive form in a 1-0 win over the Rapids last weekend. When Gallese allows howlers instead, Orlando's backs come unstuck trying to do too much, just like Inter Miami's.

Orlando's manager Oscar Pareja thinks Gallese is trending up, according to Michael Citro of The Mane Land. "We have one of the best goalkeepers in the league," Pareja said after the win over Colorado.