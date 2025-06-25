Marlins vs Giants Odds, Spread, and Total

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Heliot Ramos #17 of the San Francisco Giants is hit by a pitch in the bottom of the fourth inning M at Oracle Park on June 24, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Miami Marlins will try to nurture a modest win streak in Oracle Park tonight as they face off with the San Francisco Giants in the second game of their series. First pitch is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. EST.

Miami (32-45) has won two in a row and three of their last four, including yesterday's 4–2 win, where three Marlins each contributed two hits and an RBI. The Marlins now aim to string together back-to-back wins at Oracle Park for the first time since 2021.

Edward Cabrera (2–2, 3.81 ERA) takes the mound for Miami after missing his last start because of a blister. The 26-year-old right-hander has racked up 63 strikeouts in 59 innings this season and faces a Giants lineup that ranks 22nd in batting average.

San Francisco (44–35) counters with ace Logan Webb (7–5, 2.49 ERA), who has 114 strikeouts in 101.1 innings, allowing just six home runs and holding opponents to a .234 average.

Kyle Stowers continues to lead Miami with 11 homers and 35 RBIs, while the Giants' top producer remains Heliot Ramos with a team-leading .286 average and 13 home runs. Wilmer Flores has contributed 54 RBIs but is 0-for-6 in his last eight plate appearances.

Spread

Marlins +1.5 (-118)

Giants -1.5 (-100)

Moneyline

Marlins +192

Giants -216

Total

Over 7 (+102)

Under 7 (-118)

*The above data was collected on June 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Marlins vs Giants Betting Trends

The total has gone under in all of the Marlins' last six games.

The total has gone under in five of the Giants' last seven games.

The Marlins are 7-3 against the spread in their past 10 games.

The Giants are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The Marlins are 6-4 in their last 10 games when playing as the underdog.

The Giants are 3-4 in their last seven games when named as the favorite.

Marlins vs Giants Injury Reports

Marlins

Max Meyer, SP — 15-day IL (hip).

Rob Brantly, C — 60-day IL (lat).

Andrew Nardi, RP — 60-day IL (back).

Derek Hill, CF — 10-day IL (wrist).

Jesus Tinoco, RP — 15-day IL (forearm).

Giants

Matt Chapman, 3B — 10-day IL (hand).

Jerar Encarnacion, RF — 10-day IL (oblique).

Marlins vs Giants Predictions and Picks

"The Giants are playing great baseball this year, and that will continue Wednesday. The Giants are better on both sides of the plate and have the home crowd behind them. Look for San Francisco to dominate this game start to finish against a lackluster Miami team. Final Score Prediction: San Francisco Giants win and cover 7-1." — Cameron Ross, Picks and Parlays

"Edward Cabrera has pitched very well of late, but he was lucky to escape with a win in that narrow home victory over the Giants in May. Cabrera will have a tall task to keep the Giants scoreless once more, and I'm backing San Francisco to beat the runline in this game. Logan Webb is having a great season... and Webb sports a shiny 1.35 ERA at Oracle Park in 2025. Over the last 10 days, the Giants have been slightly better against the right-handed pitchers than the Marlins, and I certainly have more faith in San Francisco's bullpen. Prediction: San Fransisco (-1.5)." — Viktor Allenson, Winners and Whiners