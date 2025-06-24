Welcome to Spousal Season as Sports Takes a Breather

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 14: Newly married couple Brian Bondy and Melissa Cohn kiss while posing in Times Square on Valentine’s Day on February 14, 2013 in New York City. Bondy proposed to Cohn on ‘Good Morning America’ this morning and the couple then had a ‘flash wedding’ in Times Square. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Welcome to Spousal Season! What is Spousal Season? It is when the sports season slows down a bit and we hand the TV remote control back to our significant others and "let" them decide what to watch as we huddle on the couch each night.

During the fall sports junkies are glued to a TV all day Saturday watching college football from noon to midnight. On Sunday it's rinse and repeat with the NFL's 1:00pm ET window, the 4:00pm window and Prime Time. And if there is a game over seas our triple header becomes a quadruple header with a morning game. Once football season hits its stride, we have selections of college and pro football every day of the week except Wednesday.

SPOUSAL SEASON IS HERE

Before you know it football over laps with basketball and hockey and those sports take us to the doorstep of summer. By then we realize we are a year older and there is low key baseball to watch during the dog days of summer. But this is a great time to re-introduce ourselves to our spouses and hand over the remote. Or, here is an idea, talk to each other. Maybe go for a walk or go out to dinner together.

But do it now. Spousal season is short lived. The first preseason NFL game for the 2025 season is one month away.