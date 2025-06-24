Marlins vs Giants: Odds, Spread, and Total

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JUNE 22: Xavier Edwards #9 of the Miami Marlins hits during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot park on June 22, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jared Lennon/Getty Images)

The Miami Marlins open their six-game West Coast swing tonight in San Francisco, kicking things off with the first of three against the Giants in Oracle Park. First pitch is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. EST.

Miami (31–45) is coming off a weekend series win over Atlanta, capped by a 5–3 victory on Sunday. Though still at the bottom of the NL East, the Marlins outscored the Braves 18-5 and will look to build momentum on the road, where they are 14–21 this season.

They'll face a Giants team (44–34) that has won three of its last four and sits second in the NL West. San Francisco beat Boston 9–5 on Sunday behind a four-run seventh inning.

Right-hander Cal Quantrill (3–7, 5.68 ERA) gets the start for Miami, while veteran Justin Verlander (0–4, 4.45) goes to the mound for San Francisco. Verlander is still searching for his first win of the year after giving up four runs in 4.2 innings in his last start, but he spent almost a month on the injury list for a sore pectoral muscle.

Spread

Marlins +1.5 (-140)

Giants -1.5 (+118)

Moneyline

Marlins +157

Giants -169

Total

Over 8 (-108)

Under 8 (-110)

The above data was collected on June 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Marlins vs Giants Betting Trends

The total has gone under in all of the Marlins' last five games and four of their last five on the road.

The total has gone under in four of the Giants' last six games and six of the previous seven games against the Marlins.

The Marlins are 7-3 against the spread in their past 10 games.

The Giants are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The Marlins have been the underdogs in nine of their last 10 games, but they have a 5-4 record in those matchups.

The Giants were favored in seven of their last 10 games and went 3-4 in those matchups.

Marlins vs Giants Injury Reports

Marlins

Max Meyer, SP — 15-day IL (hip).

Rob Brantly, C — 60-day IL (lat).

Andrew Nardi, RP — 60-day IL (back).

Derek Hill, CF — 10-day IL (wrist).

Jesus Tinoco, RP — 15-day IL (forearm).

Giants

Matt Chapman, 3B — 10-day IL (hand).

Jerar Encarnacion, RF — 10-day IL (oblique).

Marlins vs Giants Predictions and Picks

"I think it's time for Justin Verlander's first win of the season. He fanned six across 4.2 frames last Wednesday after missing a month due to an injury. Verlander has done a solid job over his previous seven starts, posting a 3.32 ERA and 4.65 FIP. On the other side, Cal Quantrill has gone 0-3 with a 4.74 ERA and .... hasn't gotten more than 15 outs since April, and the Marlins will probably have to lean on their shaky bullpen once more. Prediction: Giants." — Viktor Allenson, Winners and Whiners

"Giants pitcher Justin Verlander is getting back from paternity leave after just having a baby boy, so the Giants will be trying to get him a win. Miami starting pitcher Cal Quantrill hasn't been very successful on the road so far this season .... I see Rafael Devers having a good game and the Giants getting a nice win. Final Score Prediction: San Francisco Giants win 4-1." — Anthony Allen, Picks and Parlays